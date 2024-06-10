WATCH: Deion Sanders reminds his followers of 10 eye-opening moments where one "just needs to shut up"

Deion Sanders took to Instagram to share some wisdom with his fans. He shared a reel listing 10 eye-opening scenarios where one must remain silent at all costs.

Coach Prime often shares words of wisdom with fans through all his social media, be it X or Instagram. Normally, it takes the form of quotes, showing what he thinks is the way to live. But this time, the wisdom came in the form of a clip.

Here are the 10 scenarios in which Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders thinks one must remain silent.

“Sometimes “WE” just need to shut up,” Coach Prime wrote in the caption.

According to the video, one must be silent in the heat of anger, if one doesn't know the full story or if your silence can save relationships and bonds. He also recommended to be silent if one can't talk without yelling, while feeling too emotional to be rational or when the words you use can destroy your friendship and relationship.

The other scenarios he listed were when your words might simply offend someone, when listening is more beneficial than speaking, when you are unsure of your own feelings and motives and when the environment is tense and adding words might just fuel the fire.

What is Deion Sanders' last wish before he dies?

Deion Sanders named his dying wish in a video shared by ‘Well Off Media' founder Deion Sanders Jr. through his dad’s profile. While many might think he would want to win a national championship, it is not the case. He actually would want to swipe his credit card one last time.

“When I feel like I'm about to go, I'm gonna have my last credit card swipe. This is what I'm gonna do, 'Shilo, I've come to the end, I need to tell you something cause I really love you, son,'" Sanders was heard saying in the video.

Coach Prime has amassed a lot of wealth through his playing and coaching career so far. He has a net worth of $45 million, according to Forbes’ valuation. He is already a legend as a player in the game, and now he is trying to do the same as a college football coach.

