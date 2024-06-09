$45 million worth Deion Sanders shares hilarious last wish he would make before his death and it's not the national championship

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has had a chaotic off-season. There has been a high turnover rate in his team, including several prospects leaving and more than a few joining via the transfer portal.

Coach Prime has not stopped providing content for the Buffs social media channels though.

The $45 million worth Sanders (as per Forbes) reposted a hilarious reel on Instagram captured by his son Deion Sanders Jr. for his 'Well Of Forever' channel.

"When I feel like I'm about to go, I'm gonna have my last credit card swipe. This is what I'm gonna do, 'Shilo, I've come to the end, I need to tell you something cause I really love you son," Sanders said.

Deion Sanders launches rap career

Deion Sanders, perhaps more than anyone else, is a multi-sports athlete and is still the only player to have appeared in both a Super Bowl and World Series.

His career went from strength to strength as he lived up to the name of Prime Time. Even as a coach, he has become a box office hit at Jackson State and brought his celebrity to Boulder, Colorado.

Last week, Sanders collaborated with musician Yella Breezy on a rap single titled 'Must Be The Money Pt. 2'. This comes 30 years after he released 'Must Be The Money' during his NFL career.

In the first verse of the song, the charismatic Sanders echoed the motto he coined as coach of Colorado - "We Coming." He also lauds his legendary career and the fame that it brought him.

"Y'all done know I never left. Never 'preciated, underrated, but the best (yes). Nine across my chest, so they're impressed. No, I don't stress, 'cause you know I'm stayin' blessed. I'm comin' baby. Now I told you. Now I came. The lights don't blind me, see I'm used to the fame. Prime been Prime. I'm before my time. Seven-figure hitter way back to '89," Sanders sings.

The rap single was released on his son Deion Sanders Jr.'s channel and also references his coaching career at Jackson State.

"The fame been good to me. The hood been good to me. God been good to me. Time for you to see. The weight of the people weigh heavy on my shoulders. Gave the 'Sip the blueprint then moved the family to Boulder," Sanders sings.

Even as he prepares to start Year 2 in Boulder and change the fortunes of the Buffs, Deion Sanders is making time for his off-field pursuits. His fans and admirers must be loving it.