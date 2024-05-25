Deion Sanders boldly claims Colorado is "a rating bonanza" amid Buffs’ 2024 season ticket sellout

For the second consecutive season under coach Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes sold out their season tickets months before the college football season started. It shows just how strong the Coach Prime brand still is in Boulder, the Mecca of celebrities last season.

During an episode of "Crib Talk," Sanders boldly made a claim about himself after next season's tickets sold out when he was asked whether he was the main attraction at the program.

"No, we're selling the tickets. Every week, we're a rating bonanza, every week," Sanders said.

Deion Sanders still attracting attention in year two in Colorado

The last time that the Buffs sold out their season tickets was in 1996, and they have only done it 10 times in their history, with Deion Sanders responsible for two of those instances.

In a statement, Colorado athletic director Rick George attributed the sellout to the 'Coach Prime effect'.

"Selling out of season tickets for the second year in a row shows how strong our fanbase is and the continued impact of and trust in Coach Prime," Rick George said. "We are ready for an exciting 2024 season and expect a full house for every game for the second straight season."

Deion Sanders will get the chance to showcase his wares to a national audience when his Colorado Buffaloes travel to Lincoln in week two to play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in what has become a revenge game after back-and-forth between the teams last season.

It will be the Buffs' first game on NBC since 1996 and only the eighth in its history with six of the previous seven being bowl games.

28,428 fans turned up to watch the spring game in the rain in Boulder, showing that the Deion Sanders pull is still just as strong. But the expectation this year will be to start winning games as opposed to being the underdogs that everyone roots for.

Sanders reiterated the project that he's building in Colorado as the Buffs enter year two of his tenure.

"These young men want to practice, they want to have each other's back, they want the physicality, they want all the smoke, so to speak," Deion said. "I love what we're building in this locker room, and if you're not a part of that thought process or that desire, you don't fit."

The Buffaloes and Deion Sanders will start next season against the North Dakota State Bison on Aug. 29 as they attempt to improve on their 4-8 record from last season.