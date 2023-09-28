Colorado football gets caught up with Deion Sanders effect as team's social media pages hit 600,000 mark

The Colorado Buffaloes sold out their season tickets for the first time in 27 years, mostly down to the Deion Sanders effect. He has brought the fun back to Boulder in a way that didn't look possible for a program that went 1-11 last season.

Content to do with Coach Prime and the Buffaloes has saturated social media, making them the face of college football and drawing in viewers in large numbers.

Most of the work is done by Coach Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr., who owns the media channel "Well Off Media," which gives fans behind-the-scenes peeks into the day-to-day operations of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Due to the efforts of the media team and Deion Sanders Jr., the Colorado football team's YouTube channels(Well Off Media, Reach the People Media and Thee PreGame) combined have reached 600,000 subscribers as reported by a post by Media House.

ESPN commentator Mark Jones summarized the atmosphere at Folsom Field best during the Colorado Buffaloes versus Colorado State Rams game that was choke-full of celebrities drawn in by Sanders.

“The energy here at Folsom Field has been very unique,” Jones said. “It’s a combination of the BET Awards, when you look at the luminaries on the sidelines, and a football game.”

The real Deion Sanders effect

As per a report from USA Today, Colorado University will not get a share of "Coach Prime," Sander's Amazon television series, an unlikely arrangement in college sports.

The often outspoken Sanders seems to have such an effect that the non-existent revenue share with the university is a non-issue.

Steve Hurlbert, Colorado University spokesperson highlighted the effect that Sanders has had on the university even without any share of the proceeds from his show.

"The exposure of hiring Coach Prime has already paid dividends in the form of record-breaking ticket and merchandise sales, and we are confident the documentary will only increase these ‘Prime Effect’ impacts throughout the university," he said.

Has Deion Sanders made a difference in the black community?

Trevon Hamlet, a former Colorado lacrosse player, described Coach Prime's impact on not only Colorado University but also the Boulder neighborhood, which is only 1.1% African American.

In an NBC News interview, Hamlet praised Prime's effect on the black community.

“There’s so much Blackness that’s involved in this, and it’s the biggest story in the country,” Hamlet said. “Although you have standard supporters from CU, you have so many different people that are now getting behind this, and it feels like there’s people getting behind the Black community. Deion’s really promoting the Black community. I feel like it’s our turn.”

This state of affairs even prompted Undisputed host Skip Bayless to tweet a controversial question.

"Is Deion's Colorado now Black America's Team? Now on @undisputed."

It's barely week five, and the Deion Sanders revolution is still sweeping college football, and it's just getting started.