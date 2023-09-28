Colorado coach Deion Sanders has changed the Boulder community in more ways than one. Apart from the thrilling football, he has touched on an aspect that hasn't been highlighted much but is making a significant impact in many lives.

The African American population at Colorado University is less than 2%. Former lacrosse player Trevon Hamlet, who played there between 2014 and 2019, has been delighted by the Black community adopting Deion Sander's Colorado.

“There’s so much Blackness that’s involved in this, and it’s the biggest story in the country,” Hamlet said. “Although you have standard supporters from CU, you have so many different people that are now getting behind this, and it feels like there’s people getting behind the Black community. Deion’s really promoting the Black community. I feel like it’s our turn.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

The Deion Sanders effect on the Black community

There has been a cultural shift in Boulder with Black artists like Offset, Lil Wayne and even athletes like L.A. Clippers' Kawhi Leonard turning up to watch Colorado games due to the Deion Sanders' pull after being severely underestimated.

According to an ESPN research, 77% of the Buffaloes' first three games have been rated higher among the Black community than any other demographic in the country.

Furthermore, 23% of the viewership of those games consisted of African Americans against 15% in matches not involving Colorado.

The Colorado Buffaloes' clash against Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks was the match with the most viewers this season with an audience of 10.4 million on ABC.

Reiland Rabaka, Colorado's director of the Center for African and African American Studies has been shocked at the cultural revolution sweeping, not just through Colorado University, but Boulder as well.

It is estimated that the Boulder African-American population stands at just 1.1%.

“We don’t really have very much of a Black community,” said Reiland Rabaka. “I’ve been here for nearly 20 years. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Deion Sanders has spoken about issues affecting the Black community and even famously ranted against the NFL teams for not picking more prospects from HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities).

Only one HBCU player, Isaiah Bolden of Jackson State, was picked No. 245 overall in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

"You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u," Sanders wrote. "I know how much u want this. I'm ashamed of the 31 other NFL teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU."

Whether he wins or loses, Deion Sanders, who always had ready responses for his detractors. He has already made a palpable change in the Black community, and he'll continue to get their support.