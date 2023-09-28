Colorado coach Deion Sanders has never been afraid to speak his mind, both as a player and now as a coach which has won him his fair share of fans and critics.

Former San Diego State University golfer Paige Spiranac is a firm believer in Sander's methods even if they're divisive. The social media personality spoke about the Deion Sanders effect on Colorado in a video on X (formerly Twitter).

"Who would've thought that people actually want to go to a C.U football game? But thanks to coach Deion Sanders, he has absolutely transformed this football program, bringing them from one of the worst to now being ranked in the top-25 with two legit Heisman contenders (Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter)," she said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Prime's coaching style is divisive because it's different and different is great," she added. "He's shaking things up. He's not a robot like other college football coaches. He has an opinion, he's not afraid to speak his mind and he thinks outside the box and I am all in on that."

Expand Tweet

The unorthodox Deion Sanders is winning fans

Deion Sanders has shown himself to be brash and outspoken in a way that college football has not known in a long time. While his style rubs a few people the wrong way, Prime has won over a few admirers.

Appearing on an episode of ESPN's "First Take," sports analyst Shannon Sharpe who has criticized Deion Sanders in the past was the first to admit that Prime's unorthodox style is effective and scary to the college football establishment.

"He's doing it a different way," said Sharpe. "When you do things a different way, it scares a lot of people because they're used to seeing it that specific way. But you can win a lot of different ways and his players believe in him."

Sanders himself doubled down on his outspoken personality on the set of ESPN's "College GameDay" before the match against Colorado State.

“I’m willing to step outside of the box, and consistently be me,” Sanders responded when asked why he believes he makes other people nervous. “You know what I love about this show, amongst many things? All you guys are consistently who you are. When you start doing things consistently, that they can’t detect or detach, or you know they judge, they can’t duplicate that."

Coach Prime admitted that he loves the effect that he has on people when he speaks genuinely. He further said:

“That places fear in people’s heart, and you know what? I love it. God, I love it. I love it. It ain’t no different than when you played. This is a game to me. We playing to win. Not only to win, we playing to dominate.”

Deion Sanders has always been Prime Time due to his personality and he is unlikely to change anytime soon.