WATCH: Deion Sanders' signature dance move hilariously recreated by Colorado Buffs' Omarion Miller and LaJohntay Wester cracks up Shedeur Sanders

In the 1990s Deion Sanders was THE man. There's a reason why they called him Prime Time, his persona was ubiquitous in the 90s sports media landscape. However, what was popular 30 years ago, doesn't necessarily stand up to the test of time. At least Colorado players Omarion Miller and LaJohntay Wester seem to think some of Coach Prime's old TV ads enter this realm, as they were recently seen parodying a dance by Sanders from an old TV ad.

Coach Prime posted a video of the players copying his dance moves on his Instagram account, with a caption that seemed to be a message sent to him by his son Deion Sanders Jr. He wrote:

"Yea I gotta tell….. #CoachPrime @lajohntayw & @omarion4_ was making fun of you - @deionsandersjr."

Deion Sanders Jr. has covered and created social media content for his father's team since the family arrived in Boulder over a year ago. Shedeur Sanders can be seen laughing in the video. Fans reacted to the video with mostly laughs, with one fan noting the differences between now and the '90s.

"Them young bulls don’t understand what it was back in the days 😆," they wrote.

Someone else suggested the Buffs do this in their first touchdown of the season.

"First TD of the year the whole offense or defense gots to hit that thang dawgg," they said.

One fan said Deion Sanders has got moves:

"They ain’t got enough rhythm 😂tell them wait to off season 😂😂😂"

Atlanta Braves loved having Deion Sanders on their roster

You might think that having one of the top football players also playing baseball could distract the team where he plays America's pastime. Not according to David Justice, who last week, on the "All Facts No Brakes" podcast, said:

"Deion was never a distraction, Deion was one of the fellas. Otis Nixon was really our starting center fielder, and … Deion was part-time. We understood he was going to be part-time. So, whenever Deion could make it to the team, we loved having him — and when he couldn't, we knew he was off playing football."

"It was never a problem with us, at all. … The media tried to make it seem like he was a distraction, but that was never the case. … To be able to play two sports at the highest level is incredible," he added.

Deion Sanders had his best season in 1992. That year, he featured in the World Series, and in 1995 and 1996, he would win the Super Bowl. So far, he's the only person to feature in both events.