Deion Sanders’ son & Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders recently went on a Miami trip ahead of the 2024 spring games.

While enjoying the South Beach scenery, Sanders took a moment to share glimpses of a fun outing on his social media. The young quarterback, who boasts NIL deals valued at $4.7 million (according to On3) had a fun time with a couple of more players on this trip.

He was joined by fellow quarterbacks Cameron Ward (Miami Hurricanes), Kyron Drones (Virginia Tech), and Darrel Colbert Jr. (former SMU player) for a training session. He took to his X account to post a scenic picture from the trip.

"Legendary,” he captioned on his X account.

This quarterback collaboration wasn't just a one-stop shop. The duo apparently linked up again in Miami, this time joined by Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones for an additional training session.

Shedeur Sanders has a bold take on QB draft comparisons

Shedeur Sanders' NFL future looks bright, despite the Colorado Buffaloes' recent struggles in the 2023 season. He was sacked 52 times last year and had to rely on medications until the end of the regular season.

Even though the expectations were quite high, Shedeur and Deion Sanders could only manage to secure four wins, wrapping up the season with a poor record of 4-8.

Despite all these setbacks, Sanders' confidence remains unshaken. He was quite affirmative about his draft stock ahead of the 2024 season. When asked about his view on QB comparisons, Shedeur made bold claims,

"I’m biased, but I don’t see a quarterback in the Draft that’s better than me. I don’t see a [QB] that went through as much adversity as me, that had four [offensive coordinators] in four years."

Do you think Shedeur is the best quarterback in the game now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

