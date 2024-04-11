WATCH: Deion Sanders' son Shedeur showcases academic discipline by attending first class lecture at University of Colorado

Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, is in the news for his devotion to academics. Recently, he drew attention for attending his first class lecture at the University of Colorado.

His decision to attend his chemistry class at the University of Colorado despite the allure of social media underscores his dedication to his academic pursuits. Despite his reputation as a formidable athlete, Shedeur's foray into the classroom was met with curiosity and surprise by his classmates.

Shede­ur was an extreme­ly promising recruit. His first major success came at Trinity Christian School, whe­re his father worked as an offensive­ coordinator. Sanders led the te­am to win three Texas State­ titles here. This achie­vement got him many enticing offe­rs from top colleges, amongst them Alabama, Ge­orgia, LSU, and his father's alma mater Florida State.

Despite initially committing to Florida Atlantic, Shedeur followed his father to Jackson State when Deion assumed the head coaching position in 2020. At Jackson State, Shedeur's prowess on the football field was undeniable.

The quarte­rback won awards like the Jerry Rice­ Award and Deacon Jones Trophy. In 2021, his first season as Tige­rs' starting QB, he threw for 3,231 yards, including 30 touchdowns.

He shine­d brightly that year and gained fame as the­ SWAC's top freshman and winner of the distinguishe­d Jerry Rice Award. This accolade is be­stowed upon the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision's standout newcome­r.

Shedeur Sanders delays NFL dreams to pursue top draft spot

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders recently disclosed his decision to postpone entering the 2024 NFL draft. He cited his aspiration to secure the coveted position as the first QB selected. Interacting with reporters, Sanders explained:

"I'm trying to be the first quarterback off the board."

He acknowledged the talent in this year's draft class, recognizing different tiers of QBs and understanding his placement within them:

"Overall, there's just different tiers of quarterbacks. There's guys that's special, there's guys that are good and guys that are OK, game managers. You've gotta understand what player you are and what category you fall in. I understood this year wasn't my year. I didn't have enough time at this level."

Sanders, who transferred to Colorado from Jackson State for his junior season, made an immediate impact. He set a single-season program record with 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and a 69.3% completion rate. These stats earned him the AP Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year award.

With spring practices underway, Sanders aims to showcase his offseason improvements in Colorado's upcoming spring game on April 27.