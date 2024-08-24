Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel is gearing up for his debut campaign with the team. He transferred from Oklahoma after last season to be Bo Nix's potential replacement. Gabriel is set to lead the Ducks in their journey as a new member of the Big Ten conference.

However, before the season kicks off in a few days, Dillon Gabriel surprised his teammates with a unique gift. A few days ago, the Oregon QB signed an NIL deal with headphone and speaker company 'Beats'. He was brought in as a part of the 2024 'Beats Elite' class and is one of 11 college players to have an NIL deal with the brand.

Dillon Gabriel took advantage of his new deal and gifted his teammates custom Oregon 'Beats by Dre' headphones. The team's IG account shared a post where Gabriel broke the surprise to his team at the Autzen Stadium. His teammates were excited with the gift as they expressed their gratitude to the quarterback.

"I just wanna say, great camp. Appreciate you guys. We got a little piece from Beats by Dre. Shoutout to them. We got something in the back of the van for y'all. So get it," Gabriel said before revealing the surprise.

Dillon Gabriel began his collegiate career with the UCF Knights in 2019. After three seasons, he transferred to play for Oklahoma ahead of the 2022 season. During his two-season stint with the Sooners, he put up 6,828 passing yards and 55 TD passes and led them to a 10-3 campaign last season.

Dillon Gabriel explains decision to join Dan Lanning's team

During an interview with SiriusXM, the Oregon quarterback talked about how he was confident about playing with the Ducks for his final collegiate campaign. He also talked about his relationship with coach Dan Lanning and OC Will Stein and how it influenced his decision to join the team.

"I told you, it's the easiest decision I made in my life," Gabriel said. "And that's just the alignment, you know, with Coach Lanning and coach Stein, and the immediate conversation we had.

"It was more on that the surface level of, you know, how we're going to do things, rather than if I'm going to do it. And, you know, I think when you make that decision, you're full force, full go."

Dillon Gabriel is considered to be one of the top contenders for the Heisman award this upcoming season as he looks to lead the Ducks to a berth in the new 12-team playoffs.

