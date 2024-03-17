WATCH: Drake Maye’s GF Ann Michael Hudson shows off golf skills by former North Carolina QB ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is enjoying the college football offseason with his girlfriend, Ann Michael Hudson, and is getting ready for the 2024 NFL draft.

Hudson posted an Instagram story where the QB, dressed in a white polo t-shirt and grey trousers, is trying to get his hands on golf. As Ann records Maye trying to show off his skills, he drives the golf ball down the green with his 6-iron.

The 21-year-old quarterback lit the 2023 CFB season with his talent. Despite North Carolina's lukewarm 2023 season, where they finished 8-4, Maye's performance remained impressive, with 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Ann Michael Hudson backs BF Drake Maye for NFL success

Maye found support when his girlfriend Hudson reshared the bold declaration by the quarterback on Instagram, backing his NFL ambitions.

"You don't want to game plan for me ― you want to game plan with me."

via Instagram

With Caleb Williams likely on the radar as the Chicago Bears' top choice, Maye emerges as an intriguing prospect for teams like the Washington Commanders.

When it comes to the quarterback landscape, the UNC QB faces competition from other top talents like Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy.

While speaking on a recent episode of ESPN's First Draft podcast, college draft analyst Mel Kiper said that McCarthy will challenge Maye in the draft standings.

“Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy. It's a battle, I think it is legitimate,” Kiper said. “Bottom line is, J.J. McCarthy could overtake Drake Maye.”

Which team in the NFL do you think will suit the former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye? Drop your guess in the comments below.