5 times Drake Maye and GF Ann Michael set couple goals among CFB fans feat. game day

Drake Maye has been with his girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson for a long time. The couple appears on each other's social media frequently, and many of the moments they share together become couple goals for the fans. The North Carolina Tar Heels QB has come to the end of his college career, and the couple will now be setting goals for NFL fans soon.

Before that becomes a reality, a look at cute and loving moments shared by Maye and Hudson becomes necessary. While there are many more such instances, here is a look at five times the NFL-bound QB and his lady love set couple goals.

5 times Drake Maye and Ann Michael Hudson created couple goals for fans

1. Message of love on declaring for the draft

When Drake Maye declared for the 2024 NFL draft, his girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson shared a loving message with the quarterback. The essence of IG was that she loved to cheer for him on Saturdays, which will turn into Sundays beginning in the fall of this year.

“Loved cheering you on every Saturday. Guess it will be Sundays now. So proud of you, I love you,” Hudson wrote in the caption of a gameday picture she shared.

While the former North Carolina Tar Heels QB received a lot of messages of support, nothing meant as much as the support of his girlfriend.

2. A teen love maturing

Maye and Hudson have been together for almost a decade now, since they probably weren't even teens. When the QB turned 21 in August of last year, his lady love’s words showed how much the love between them has matured. If this is not a couple goals, nothing is.

Happy 21st @drake.maye. Wouldn't want to spend the last 8 years with anyone else. I love you,” the birthday message read.

3. July moments between the couple

July is the month of quiet for a college football player before the madness begins in August. Drake Maye chose to spend time with his girlfriend in that month before the start of the 2023 season for the Tar Heels. Quality time with one’s significant other, despite the anxiety of an impending start of the season definitely is couple goals that these two have set for the onlooking fans.

Maye did well in the 2023 season for North Carolina, leading them to an 8-4 overall record, and the team made it to the Mayo Bowl. The quality time with Hudson sure was a big fuel for the QB.

4. A cute blue tie

Ann Michael Hudson shared a picture with her boyfriend last year as the QB was getting ready for an event. But his tie was missing. Where was it? On his girlfriend’s neck, of course. The couple looked cute in the picture together and that blue tie just added to the cuteness.

5. The grand finale

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Hudson made a trip to the Carolina Inn for an event and looked really slick together last year. The summer sun and their chemistry made the photo that Hudson shared all the more worth seeing. The Tar Heels QB also had an opinion on the snap which he shared in the comments.

“Dimeeeee,” Maye wrote.

More than eight years together have made the couple inseparable and many moments can be called as the couple goals for the fans.

Which of the five moments was a couple goal for you? Share your thoughts in the comments.

