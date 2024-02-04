Former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye’s girlfriend, Ann Michael Hudson, took to Instagram to mark her presence at the Tar Heels men’s basketball game against Duke on Saturday. She shared a snap of the game from Dean Smith Center, rejoicing as the No. 3 UNC beat the No. 7 Blue Devils 93-84. Maye was also in attendance at the game.

UNC didn't disappoint the special guests as it notched up a hard-fought victory against Duke. After a loss in its last game, the team had to bounce back, and it did it in some style. The win left Maye’s girlfriend quite happy as she cheered on for the Tar Heels.

“Let’s go Heels!” Ann Michael Hudson wrote in her Instagram story.

Snap shared by Ann Michael Hudson from the Tar Heels game.

The Tar Heels had a slender 10-point lead going into the halftime, with the scoreline reading 45-35. Duke came back stronger in the second half after a solid performance from the guard duo of Jared McCain and Jeremy Roach.

But their attempts to get back into the game fell short as Harrison Ingram, Armando Bacot and RJ Davis led the home team to a 93-84 win. This was the Tar Heels’ 18th win of the season and 10th in the ACC as they continue to lead the conference after 22 games.

While Drake Maye and Ann Michael Hudson enjoyed watching their college basketball team do well on the court, the time of reckoning is upon the quarterback as far as his NFL dream is concerned.

How high will Drake Maye go in the 2024 NFL draft?

Drake Maye ended his college football career last month and declared for the 2024 NFL draft. He has had an excellent stint with the Tar Heels, playing all three seasons there and establishing himself as an elite quarterback. This year's draft is studded with talented signal-callers, including the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and current winner Jayden Daniels.

Despite this, Maye is expected to be a top-five pick in Detroit in a few months. There are a lot of teams in the NFL that need a leader, and the quarterback might just be the answer to all their woes. While Williams is considered the consensus first-overall pick, don't discard the chances of Maye staging an upset by the time April 25 rolls in.

Can the former Tar Heels star upstage Caleb Williams to be picked up first in the draft? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

