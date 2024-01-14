WATCH: $1200000 NIL-valued Drake Maye enjoys fun time on set as NC QB joins hands with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's energy brand ZOA

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, valued at $1,200,000 in NIL deals, had expanded his portfolio with a collaboration with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's ZOA Energy brand ahead of the 2023 college football season.

Having inked a deal back in July, Maye is now actively participating in promotional activities` for ZOA during the offseason. Maye gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes by sharing snapshots on Instagram from the set of #ZOA Energy.

The photos capture the quarterback's enjoyment as he spins the football during a scene, engages in a friendly game of table tennis, and records interviews.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Maye is part of a group known as the "Rock’s Warriors," which includes seven standout athletes: Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State, Brock Bowers from Georgia, Kamren Kinchens from Miami, Hansel Enmanuel from Austin Peay, Angel Reese from LSU, and Amaya Gainer from Florida A&M.

Each athlete was handpicked by Dwayne Johnson, a former college football player turned WWE star and actor.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating,

“Through this first-of-its-kind NIL expansion program, ZOA Energy will bring together some of the greatest college athletes of our time."

The partnership aims to empower athletes not just on the field but in their everyday lives, providing unique energy to fuel themselves and inspire others.

Also read: “Guess it will be Sundays now": Drake Maye's GF expresses excitement about ex-North Carolina QB's future in NFL

NFL Draft 2024: Drake Maye gets linked to the Washington Commanders

After a tumultuous season that led to the dismissal of head coach Ron Rivera, the Washington Commanders are going through a critical offseason. With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, they face a dilemma of two standout quarterbacks: USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid, in his latest mock draft, envisions Williams as the No. 1 pick for the Bears and Maye as the potential savior for the Commanders at No. 2.

Maye, known for his powerful arm and ability to attack all levels of the field, presents an enticing prospect, drawing comparisons to Justin Herbert. While Maye, like Herbert, has areas to refine in decision-making and progression, his potential upside is evident.

With offensive weapons Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson already in the mix, and four additional early-round picks, Washington could witness a swift turnaround in 2024.

Also read: 2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Best fits for Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, Brock Bowers and more