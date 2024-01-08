2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Best fits for Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, Brock Bowers and more 

The draft order is yet to be determined as we move into the final week of the regular season in the NFL, and a lot could change come Sunday evening. One thing that’s unlikely to change between now and the opening of free agency are team needs. With that being the case, here’s a look at perfect fits for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Based on the draft order after Week 16 (worst record in the league further divided by strength of schedule for teams with the same record), here’s a look at players teams hope would fall into their laps when they are called to the clock.

2024 NFL Draft: Where Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze should land

1] Chicago Bears (Carolina): Caleb Williams/QB/USC, Marvin Harrison Jr/WR/Ohio State

Justin Fields has not played poorly, but it’s tough to believe he’s the signal caller that will lead the Chicago Bears into the future, especially with Caleb Williams available. If they do believe Fields is their signal caller moving forward, then they get him a great weapon in Harrison. Regardless, the Bears trading the top pick in last April’s draft looks like sheer genius.

2] Washington Commanders: Drake Maye/QB/North Carolina, Olumuyiwa Fashanu/OT/Penn State

In the lead-up to Week 16, the Commanders signaled their future does not rest with Sam Howell. There will be a lot of changes in the front office and on the field for Washington after the weekend, and this pick is critical.

3] New England Patriots: Drake Maye/QB/North Carolina, Olumuyiwa Fashanu/OT/Penn State

Whichever player the Commanders pass on is likely to be wearing a Patriots unform next season. Like Washington, expect changes in New England real soon.

4] Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr/WR/Ohio State, Joe Alt/OT/Notre Dame

The Cardinals are in luck; they will be able to draft best player available to fill their most pressing needs. Harrison is the best receiver prospect since Calvin Johnson and should be a Day 1 starter for whichever team selects him. If Harrison is unavailable, Alt would be the consolation prize. I will go on record and say Alt will be their right tackle, with last year’s first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr. moving back to his natural position at left tackle.

5] Los Angeles Chargers: Brock Bowers/TE/Georgia, Kool-Aid McKinstry/CB/Alabama

McKinstry fill the greater need, but Bowers is much higher rated. You can be sure Justin Herbert will be lobbying for Bowers.

6] New York Giants: Joe Alt/OT/Notre Dame, Dallas Turner/Edge/Alabama, Jayden Daniels/QB/LSU

Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye receive consideration at this spot, though it’d be shocking if Maye makes it this far. Yet regardless of who is behind center, the Giants need to fix the offensive line. Two guards are needed and possibly a right tackle if Evan Neal continues to bust. They also need an impact player on defense, and no one in this draft on that side of the ball offers as much impact as Dallas Turner.

7] Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt/OT/Notre Dame, Malik Nabers/WR/LSU, Kool-Aid McKinstry/CB/Alabama

I’ll say it’s 50-50 on Alt making it to this spot, but he’d be a perfect fit. Nabers would be a terrific consolation prize if they can’t get their offensive tackle.

8] Atlanta Falcons: Jayden Daniels/QB/LSU, Malik Nabers/WR/LSU, Nate Wiggins/CB/Clemson

Desmond Ridder continues to prove he’s not a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL. The Falcons may go in reverse before they move forward. Much of this pick will depend on who’s coaching the team next year.

2024 NFL Mock Draft projected best fits

First-round selections for playoff contenders courtesy of our 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator.

9] Chicago Bears: Malik Nabers/WR/LSU, Dallas Turner/Edge/Alabama, Jer'Zhan Newton/DT/Illinois

I much prefer to fill this slot with an interior offensive lineman or a tight end, but any IOL is a reach with the 10th, pick and I don’t see Bowers dropping out of the top nine. Nabers or Turner would be superior picks for Chicago.

10] New York Jets: Malik Nabers/WR/LSU, Tyler Guyton/OT/Oklahoma

Looking at the Jets’ depth chart after the completion of the 2022 season, the argument could be made they needed three starting offensive linemen. Twelve months later, the argument can still be made that the Jets need at least three starting offensive linemen after allowing the Steelers to move ahead of them and select Broderick Jones. They’ll also need a receiver after passing on Jaxon Smith-Njigba last April. Except for the 2022 draft and a couple of free-agent signings, it’s been a comedy of errors for the Joe Douglas/Robert Saleh regime.

11] Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy/QB/Michigan, Nate Wiggins/CB/Clemson, Chop Robinson/Edge Penn State

Let me get this out of the way: McCarthy is going to be overdrafted by some team. And the quarterback-needy Vikings seem to be that team. Otherwise they’ll look at the best available cornerback or pass rusher.

12] Denver Broncos: Jer'Zhan Newton/DT/Illinois, Nate Wiggins/CB/Clemson, Chop Robinson/Edge/Penn State

There’s a huge hole on the defensive line, and Newton would be a good scheme fit if he’s available. Wiggins would be a great value pick, while Robinson fits a different need.

13] Las Vegas Raiders: Tyler Guyton/OT/Oklahoma, Jer'Zhan Newton/DT/Illinois, J.J. McCarthy/QB/Michigan

The Raiders need both OTs and DTs, and this is the area Guyton and Newton will start to get consideration. Why McCarthy? I’m told if Jim Harbaugh takes the Raiders job, “He wants J.J. to come with him.”

14] New Orleans Saints: Chop Robinson/Edge/Penn State, Rome Odunze/WR/Washington, Tyler Guyton/T/Oklahoma

This pick may ultimately be determined by the health of Ryan Ramczyk, whose career could be in doubt due to a knee injury. Otherwise it’s back to the drawing board for a team eternally looking for an edge rusher.

15] Indianapolis Colts: Keon Coleman/WR/Florida State, JT Tuimoloau/Edge/Ohio State, Kamari Lassiter/CB/Georgia

Cornerback and possibly defensive tackle are needs, but there are higher-ranked players available at other positions of concern. A lot of people in the scouting community very high on Coleman, with some ranking him as the second best receiver in the draft.

16] Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse/Edge/Florida State, J.J. McCarthy/QB/Michigan, Byron Murphy II/DT/Texas

The Seahawks are another team looking for players on the defensive line. Verse fits a need at edge, while Murphy is a good system fit.

17] Jacksonville Jaguars: Jordan Morgan/OL/Arizona, Keon Coleman/WR/Florida State, JT Tuimoloau/Edge/Ohio State

Morgan is a perfect fit at guard in Jacksonville and can play left tackle if necessary. Coleman would be a lethal weapon for Trevor Lawrence.

18] Cincinnati Bengals: Rome Odunze /WR/Washington, Taliese Fuaga/OT/Oregon State, Byron Murphy II/DT/Texas

Odunze would be a natural to replace Tee Higgins, who the Bengals are expected to lose in free agency. Fuaga fills a void at tackle and would replace Jonah Williams, who’s also expected to depart.

Picks 19 onwards are subject to change depending on the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Arizona Cardinals (Houston): Laiatu Latu/Edge/UCLA, Terrion Arnold/CB/Alabama, Taliese Fuaga/OT/Oregon State

Latu and Arnold both fill holes on the Cardinals defense. Latu is higher rated, but will the Cardinals red-flag him medically during combine exams? Fuaga allows them to move Paris Johnson back to left tackle.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Terrion Arnold/CB/Alabama, Adonai Mitchell/WR/Texas, Amarius Mims/OT/Georgia

Arnold seems lack a natural fit in Pittsburgh. Mitchell is the type of receiver the organization likes. Mims would mean Georgia tackles in consecutive drafts.

Green Bay Packers: Amarius Mims/OT/Georgia, Terrion Arnold/CB/Alabama, Cooper Beebe/G/Kansas State

I doubt Mims falls past the Packers. Ditto for Arnold. If both are gone, the Packers may fill the need on the interior offensive line with Beebe, the top-rated IOL in the draft.

Tampa Bay Bucs: Laiatu Latu/Edge/UCLA, Adonai Mitchell/WR/Texas, Quinn Ewers/QB/Texas

The Bucs may in a tough spot, as no top-rated player at 20 really fits any need. Mike Evans could be on his way out after a brilliant career. The edge spot may belong to Yaya Diaby moving forward, while the quarterback position will depend on their desire to bring back Baker Mayfield.

Los Angeles Rams: JT Tuimoloau/Edge/Ohio State, Jordan Morgan/OL/Arizona, Kamari Lassiter/CB/Georgia

Tuimoloau is an excellent system fit for the Rams and fills the need at edge. Morgan is an athletic pass-blocking left tackle who could also project to guard. I’m told Lassiter will enter the draft, and I expect more first-round chatter on the Georgia corner as we get closer to the draft.

Buffalo Bills: Kamari Lassiter/CB/Georgia, McKinnley Jackson/DT/Texas A&M, Troy Franklin/WR/Oregon

Defensive tackle, edge rusher and safety are expected needs for the Bills, yet any player at the latter two positions are reaches at pick 24. Veteran Tre’Davious White is incredibly talented, but he has suffered season ending injuries in two of the past three seasons. Former first-round pick Kaiir Elam has not come close to meeting expectations.

Kansas City Chiefs: Kingsley Suamataia/OT/BYU, Troy Franklin/WR/Oregon

Kansas City needs to get an athletic left tackle in the building, and Suamataia fits the bill. Franklin would replace the speed that left when Tyreek Hill was traded.

Philadelphia Eagles: Xavier Worthy/WR/Texas, Kamari Lassiter/CB/Georgia

Safety and running back are big needs, but the Eagles would need to go way off the board for either position. Worthy brings a lot of speed at receiver. Lassiter is a natural fit given Howie Roseman’s infatuation with defenders from Georgia.

Detroit Lions: Cooper Beebe/G/Kansas State, Bralen Trice/Edge/Washington, Troy Fautanu/G/Washington

A pair of Washington Huskies who’ll be playing in the national title game Monday fill needs for the Lions at edge rusher and guard. Cooper Beebe offers more power than Fautanu, who is a terrific zone-blocking lineman. All the top cornerbacks will be gone by this selection.

Houston Texans (Cleveland): Curtis Jacobs/LB/Penn State, McKinnley Jackson/DT/Texas A&M, Troy Fautanu/G/Washington

The Texans hit big in last year’s draft, but they still need to fill in a few pieces. Jacobs is very much a DeMeco Ryans linebacker, as he’s a three-down defender who can also effectively blitz the quarterback. Jackson was disappointing this season, but he has first-round talent.

Miami Dolphins: Ja'Tavion Sanders/TE/Texas, Jackson Powers-Johnson/IOL/Oregon, T'Vondre Sweat/DT/Texas

Sanders give head coach Mike McDaniel a dynamic threat at tight end, something he presently lacks. The Dolphins need help at multiple position on the interior of their offensive line. Powers-Johnson was a terrific guard for Oregon before moving to center this season, and he can play either spot.

Dallas Cowboys: Kingsley Suamataia/T/BYU, Xavier Worthy/WR/Texas, Jackson Powers-Johnson/IOL/Oregon

Tyron Smith has been a terrific left tackle in Dallas, but the injury bug has been hitting the 33-year-old veteran. Worthy brings a lot of speed and big-play ability to potentially replace Brandin Cooks. Powers-Johnson could be a contingency if they can’t resign Tyler Biadasz.

San Francisco 49ers: Jackson Powers-Johnson/IOL/Oregon, JC Latham/T/Alabama, Cooper DeJean/CB/Iowa

Like the Dolphins, the 49ers could use help at multiple interior offensive line spots, and Powers-Johnson has the versatility. Latham is purely a right tackle, but he has terrific upside.

Baltimore Ravens: Kingsley Suamataia/T/BYU, Brian Thomas Jr./WR/LSU; Trey Benson/RB/Florida State

Left tackle is an area of concern for the Ravens, and the end of Round 1 is right about the area where Suamataia should start to get consideration. Brian Thomas Jr. is the perfect complementary receiver for 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers. This is way early for Benson, but the Ravens may be looking to fill in pieces at the end of Round 1.