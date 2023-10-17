Drake Maye 40 time: How fast is the UNC star QB?

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye entered the 2023 season as one of the highest-rated college football quarterbacks, just behind USC's Caleb Williams, who is the reigning Heisman winner.

Although he started the season slowly, Maye has caught fire in the past few weeks.

He put on a dominant showing against Syracuse in Week 7, throwing for 442 yards, resulting in two touchdowns to remind Tar Heels fans of his talent. He has thrown for 1,629 yards for eight touchdowns on 72.1% completion this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Drake Maye 40 time

Drake Maye has shown flashes of being quite the athlete and extending plays with his legs. But what is his 40 time?

According to NBC Sports, Maye's 40 time has been clocked at 4:65.

Expand Tweet

Drake Maye and the 2024 NFL draft

One week is a long time in college football, and after a poor performance against Notre Dame, USC quarterback Caleb Williams isn't looking so secure as the undisputed college football QB1.

ESPN's Matt Miller reported earlier in the season that an NFL scout was mightily impressed by Drake Maye's arm mobility and personality despite a slow start.

"He's going to force some passes and make mistakes," the scout said, "but he'll be just fine."

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt raved about Maye's talent and made a surprising claim.

“Maye is No. 3 in the official Heisman ranking right now,” Klatt said. “He’s fourth in the country in passing with a little under 325 yards per game. He has completed at least 70 percent of his passes in each game this year.

“He got off to a slow start with four interceptions in his first three games … the guy is uber talented, and like I said earlier — if Caleb Williams wasn’t wearing a college football jersey right now, Drake Maye would be the runaway No. 1 pick.”

Klatt also believes Maye's game will translate well in the NFL:

“Everyone is saying all of these NFL teams are tanking for Caleb Williams — two teams will be getting great quarterbacks. His (Maye) game translates so well to the NFL. The [passing] windows that he sees on the field — most college quarterbacks would see a guy that is covered — he sees a guy who is open. He has the talent and confidence to throw them open.”

Minnesota Vikings scout Sean Gustus and director of college scouting Mike Shoilton went to watch Maye against the Miami Hurricanes. He put on a show, throwing for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

It looks like Maye has forced himself into the conversation against Caleb Williams.