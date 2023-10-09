Top 5 potential landing spots for Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL draft

Drake Maye is one of the top prospects for the 2024 NFL draft. The North Carolina quarterback has consistently brought out superb performances since the previous college football season, which earned him a spot in the AP Preseason All-American second team.

Maye is projected to be a first-round pick in 2024 and could be drafted in the top 10 should a good number of teams need a quarterback to trade up the draft order. Let's look at Maye's potential landing spot in the 2024 NFL draft.

Top 5 landing spots for Drake Maye

#1 Chicago Bears

The Bears held the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft but traded it with the Carolina Panthers after they decided to keep their faith in former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

However, considering their start to the season, which has seen them lose all games so far, the Bears are expected to secure the first or at least top-3 in the upcoming draft. With Caleb Williams reportedly not ready to sign with the franchise, they might turn to Drake Maye.

#2 Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings could not seal a new deal with Kirk Cousins during the offseason despite several attempts, and it appears the quarterback is playing his last season with the team.

Minnesota will be willing to bring in a young quarterback in the draft that complements their offense. Following the Vikings' poor start to the 2023 NFL season, it appears they might be a top-10 pick in 2024, and Drake Maye will be one of their quarterback choices.

#3 Arizona Cardinals

After trading the third pick of the 2023 NFL draft with the Houston Texans, the Cardinals might have two picks in the top 10 in 2024, which could be the first two.

The Cardinals are one of the teams that could make Caleb Williams return to college football. Nonetheless, the franchise appears ready to move on from Kyler Murray. This presents Drake Maye as one of the options the Cardinals will deeply consider.

#4 Pittsburgh Steelers

This is only the second season of Kenny Pickett with the Steelers, and there are legitimate questions about whether he will be the franchise's long-term quarterback solution.

The Steelers boast an impressive group of young offensive skill players, with Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris and George Pickens leading the way. Pittsburgh might be willing to get a more talented quarterback like Drake Maye to lead the offense to ensure more success for Mike Tomlin.

#5 New England Patriots

Coach Bill Belichick does not hold much confidence in Mac Jones. The former Alabama quarterback has yet to be a worthy successor to the legendary Tom Brady.

Following the Patriots' start to the season, it is becoming more evident that the franchise will be out to get a quarterback in the upcoming draft. While they may not be so early to get Caleb Williams, Drake Maye might be one of their top options in 2024.