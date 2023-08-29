Izzy Smoke and Bo Nix have come a long way as one of the most popular couples at Auburn University. They tied the knot on July 7, 2022, elating their fans.

The couple has become the talk of the town for many. Nix and Smoke spend quality time together, posing for the camera.

Izzy Smoke and Bo Nix's Relationship

Izzy Smoke was Auburn's top cheerleader, while Nix was the celebrated Auburn Tigers quarterback.

Nix and Izzy announced their engagement on August 2, 2021. They posted a shot from the Jordan-Hare Stadium celebrating the occasion. Smoke wrote on her Instagram,

“Bo Chapman Nix, it is my greatest honor and joy that you have chosen me to be your WIFE. I cannot wait to run the rest of my race with Christ before me and you beside me. HERE’S TO LOVING YOU FOREVER!!!!!!!”

Izzy married Bo Nix on July 3rd, 2022, and the couple remains extremely close.

What is Bo Nix doing now?

Oregon Ducks is currently QB Nix's home, post his transition from Auburn Tigers. Nix's Heisman campaign and the second year under head Coach Dan Lanning sum up Nix's current situation. He looks ready to take on the Vikings in Week 1 as the Oregon QB.

Nix has an amazing record leading the Ducks to a 10-win season under Lanning. He displays great versatility in his offensive side and is expected to carry the same success under Will Stein, the new Ducks offensive coordinator.