WATCH: Edible college football mascot gets eaten in Pop-Tarts Bowl as Kansas State bags thumping win over NC State 

On Thursday, the Kansas State Wildcats defeated the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, 28-19, and celebrated their victory with a unique and memorable twist. They devoured the first-ever edible mascot, a life-sized frosted strawberry Pop-Tart.

The mascot emerged from a toaster slot with Taylor Swift's "Ready For It?" playing in the background. It was then lowered into a giant "toaster" for the triumphant Wildcats to devour as the PA announcer enthusiastically declared:

“There it is, the edible mascot for Kansas State University, he announced. “The 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl champions.”

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and the MVP quarterback Avery Johnson took the first bites of the sweet treat, reportedly strawberry-flavored.

The Pop-Tart mascot even played a role in the pre-game festivities, performing the coin toss. To add a touch of flair to the victory celebration, the Wildcats' trophy had slots for Pop-Tarts, forming a football toaster with a unique and playful design.

This year marks the first time the bowl has been held under this name, as it was previously known as the Cheez-It Bowl.

Kansas State and NC State players painted the field with their innovative moves

In the second quarter, Kansas State caught NC State off guard with a fake punt, as punter Jack Blumer capitalized on open space to gain 30 yards on a first-down rush.

This maneuver propelled the Wildcats into NC State territory, setting up a touchdown that put them up 14-0.

NC State responded with their own trick play in the third quarter, as the third quarter drew to a close with the Wolfpack trailing 21-13. With the ball near midfield, they snapped it to veteran tight end Trent Pennix, who burst through the line of scrimmage for a remarkable 60-yard touchdown.

Despite NC State's efforts, Kansas State ultimately prevailed, claiming a hard-earned victory in the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl. The edible mascot celebration added a touch of sweetness and fun to the proceedings.

