WATCH: Florida QB Graham Mertz shows off thrilling football skills while featuring in latest ad

Graham Mertz showed off some football skills while selling chicken in his latest NIL advertisement, promoting PDQ Chicken. The Florida Gators star QB leveraged his arm strength and threw the football as he asked the viewers for some extra sauce, posing the question: "want more sauce? nothing wrong with that."

Mertz is returning for another year in the swamp under Billy Napier to try and take the Gators to the next level. While the QB had a good season on the field in 2023, there were still areas for improvement. As he gets ready for his final season on the field at NCAA level, his off-the-field work has kept him in the limelight.

Here is the new advertisement for PDQ Chicken featuring the Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz and his saucy football skills.

“Can you handle the sauce,” the chicken joint wrote in the caption of their Instagram post.

PDQ, or ‘People Dedicated to Quality,’ has previously worked with Mertz in another commercial for the restaurant chain. About a month ago, Mertz was seen making ‘off menu audibles’ with the restaurant’s garlic parm tender and garlic parm toast. He showed the fans how to make a sandwich out of the two, in obligation to his NIL deal with the restaurant.

Apart from PDQ, the QB has deals in place with the likes of ‘Raising Cane’s, T-Mobile, Panini America, Engage and a host of other brands. It remains to be seen how many more he can bag before jumping into the NFL Draft next year.

Not just Graham Mertz, another Florida QB got a Gatorade commercial

The Florida Gators are a big brand in college football in general and the SEC in particular. While QB1 Graham Mertz has enjoyed his share of NIL deals, new entrant freshman quarterback DJ Lagway got a part in a Gatorade commercial without playing a down at the college level yet. What’s more, is that the said commercial was voiced by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The commercial was an ode to the sports refreshment brand’s iconic tagline from the 90s and early 2000s, "Is It In You?" It premiered during the NBA’s Western Conference Finals late last month.

Legway is a five-star recruit who committed to the Gators way back in 2022 while still at the height of his High School career. He is expected to back Graham Mertz for the 2024 season and then eventually take over from him.