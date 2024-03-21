Despite a Jones fracture in his right foot, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry defied expectations by running a 4.47 40-yard dash during Alabama’s Pro Day workout on Wednesday.
The fracture, discovered during NFL scouting combine medical evaluations, didn't hinder McKinstry's impressive performance, as per NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.
The injury couldn't stop McKinstry, as he jumped far, 10'1" broad, and high, too, 34.5" vertical, with his impressive athleticism shining through. A Jones fracture impacts the pinky toe bone, the fifth metatarsal, and often comes from tough training or uneven terrain running. But McKinstry showed great agility and speed despite that combine setback.
McKinstry, a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, played at Alabama for three seasons. During that time, he displayed his skills on defense in 42 games, recording 93 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. He also defended 23 passes. Though injured, McKinstry stays a high draft choice.
Daniel Jeremiah, a draft analyst for NFL Media, ranked McKinstry as the 35th-best prospect overall in the draft. He is also the third-best corner per ESPN reporter Jordan Reid's rankings. Last year, as a junior, he tallied 32 tackles, with seven passes blocked. That shows great skill for getting picked early.
Kool-Aid McKinstry's Road to Recovery
Kool-Aid McKinstry, a promising cornerback, faced an obstacle on his NFL path. Sidelined by a Jones fracture, he missed the crucial NFL combine - where teams scout prospects. The injury prevented him from showcasing his talents and meeting teams.
Cole Cubelic, reporting for the SEC Network, revealed McKinstry's determination to play through the pain despite the injury, showcasing his toughness and dedication to the sport.
Cubelic disclosed McKinstry's plans for surgery, reporting:
"He said the plan is to have surgery at some point down the road. Said he went a couple of months in spring on this injury, didn’t know about it. Kept playing through it. That’s one of the things, I think, should be pointed out with Kool-Aid McKinstry, his toughness."
This decision came after Kool-Aid McKinstry endured months with the injury, unbeknownst to him at the time. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided insight into McKinstry's surgery schedule, pinpointing Friday as the designated date.
The prognosis was optimistic, assuring that McKinstry would recover in time for rookie camp, allowing him to showcase his talents to potential suitors.
Despite Kool-Aid McKinstry's initial projections as a first-round pick for the 2024 NFL draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's latest mock draft has omitted him from the selections. Notably, five other cornerbacks were chosen ahead of him.