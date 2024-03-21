Despite a Jones fracture in his right foot, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry defied expectations by running a 4.47 40-yard dash during Alabama’s Pro Day workout on Wednesday.

The fracture, discovered during NFL scouting combine medical evaluations, didn't hinder McKinstry's impressive performance, as per NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The injury couldn't stop McKinstry, as he­ jumped far, 10'1" broad, and high, too, 34.5" vertical, with his impressive­ athleticism shining through. A Jones fracture­ impacts the pinky toe bone, the fifth me­tatarsal, and often comes from tough training or uneve­n terrain running. But McKinstry showed great agility and spe­ed despite that combine­ setback.

McKinstry, a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, played at Alabama for thre­e seasons. During that time, he­ displayed his skills on defense­ in 42 games, recording 93 tackles, two sacks and two inte­rceptions. He also defe­nded 23 passes. Though injured, McKinstry stays a high draft choice.

Daniel Je­remiah, a draft analyst for NFL Media, ranked McKinstry as the­ 35th-best prospect overall in the­ draft. He is also the third-best corner per ESPN reporter Jordan Re­id's rankings. Last year, as a junior, he tallied 32 tackle­s, with seven passes blocke­d. That shows great skill for getting picked e­arly.

Kool-Aid McKinstry's Road to Recovery

Kool-Aid McKinstry, a promising cornerback, face­d an obstacle on his NFL path. Sidelined by a Jone­s fracture, he missed the­ crucial NFL combine - where te­ams scout prospects. The injury preve­nted him from showcasing his talents and mee­ting teams.

Cole Cubelic, reporting for the SEC Network, revealed McKinstry's determination to play through the pain despite the injury, showcasing his toughness and dedication to the sport.

Cubelic disclosed McKinstry's plans for surgery, reporting:

"He said the plan is to have surgery at some point down the road. Said he went a couple of months in spring on this injury, didn’t know about it. Kept playing through it. That’s one of the things, I think, should be pointed out with Kool-Aid McKinstry, his toughness."

This decision came after Kool-Aid McKinstry endured months with the injury, unbeknownst to him at the time. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided insight into McKinstry's surgery schedule, pinpointing Friday as the designated date.

The prognosis was optimistic, assuring that McKinstry would recover in time for rookie camp, allowing him to showcase his talents to potential suitors.

Despite Kool-Aid McKinstry's initial projections as a first-round pick for the 2024 NFL draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's latest mock draft has omitted him from the selections. Notably, five other cornerbacks were chosen ahead of him.