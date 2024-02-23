How does the 2024 NFL Combine work? All you need to know about drills and more for draft prospects

The 2024 NFL Combine is the latest edition of the annual scouting exercise for highly-rated rookies eligible for the NFL Draft. The Combine will feature over 300 of the best college prospects as they look to leap to the NFL.

The Combine will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the home of the Indianapolis Colts. Players will have interviews and medical evaluations and have to change to partake in specialized drills.

The Combine is a chance for the prospects to improve or solidify their draft stocks. Many also view it as the last window for the current draft class to create a hierarchy ahead of the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which drills do draft prospects need to go through at the 2024 NFL Combine?

Prospects will partake in seven core drills at the 2024 NFL Combine. These drills are geared toward getting an athletic grade for the prospects ahead of the draft. Over the years, some prospects that have shone in the Combine include Saquon Barkley, Cam Newton, and Anthony Richardson. These players went on to get selected early in the first round and enjoyed decent careers.

Here are the 2024 NFL Combine drills:

20-yard shuttle

3-cone drill

40-yard dash

60-yard shuttle

Bench press

Broad jump

Vertical jump

Aside from the above drills, prospects will also partake in positional drills, conduct team interviews, and stay available for medical examination and injury evaluation.

How can you get invited to the NFL Combine?

Any player eligible for the year's NFL Draft can be invited to the Scouting Combine. The event features all 32 teams in the league sending their best scouts and coaching staff.

However, to get invited to the NFL Combine, you must make a stellar impression during the college football season. Such performance would give said player a better chance of getting invited to the Scouting Combine.

Collegiate seniors are eligible for the Combine. Any underclassmen who have declared for the NFL draft and tick all league and NCAA requirements can be invited to the Combine.

It's important to note that getting an invite to the NFL Combine doesn't make a prospect a shoo-in to get drafted. 321 prospects were invited this year but a healthy number likely won't hear their names called by Roger Goodell.