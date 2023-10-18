It is official. Roger Goodell will remain the commissioner of the NFL for the foreseeable future.

Daniel Kaplan revealed the development on Tuesday, saying that the longtime leader's new contract will run through 2027, three years after his original one expires. No amount was disclosed.

Neither Goodell nor the NFL has so far commented on the matter.

Reaction to Roger Goodell's new contract has been negative

Ever since he first assumed the helm in 2006, Roger Goodell has been at the forefront of many important happenings, from scandals like Bountygate to cultural phenomena like Taylor Swift's recent influence on ratings and sales.

And while his extension seemed inevitable ever since the owners' meeting in March, it did not come to fruition until Tuesday.

It can be attributed to Goodell's recent efforts to expand the NFL's scope beyond its traditional base, like an increase in the number of international games in a city such as London and Amazon's deal to air Thursday Night Football games on its Prime Video streaming service.

However, not everyone is impressed:

Potential international expansion justifies Roger Goodell remaining NFL commissioner, says company executive

As seen above, fans dislike Roger Goodell for allegedly approving changes that have served to taint the enjoyability of the sport. However, Kirsten Tanis, a leadership director at Illinois-based IT firm CDW and an avid Chicago Bears fan, put out a lengthy X/Twitter explanation of the benefits Goodell's extension would entail by 2027.

One of the strong points she made supporting the extension was regarding international expansion. The NFL already has games in London and Germany (via Frankfurt and Munich), but it could expand to Spain, where Michael Sam, the league's first openly gay draftee, currently plays.

There is also the possibility of bringing games to the other side of the Pacific, with Australia as the most plausible option, given a long history of Australian football players converting to gridiron, like punters Darren Bennett, Cameron Johnston, and Arryn Siposs.

Other possible new international destinations for the NFL, according to Tanis, include Japan, South Korea (the birthplace of Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo), and Brazil (the birthplace of Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos).

As far as expansion goes, it is highly doubtful, but the Jacksonville Jaguars remain a candidate for relocation to London given the market size and owner Shahid Khan's ties to the city (he also owns soccer club Fulham, located west of the urban center).

