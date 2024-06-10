WATCH: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian stuns in an all-denim Balmain, Chanel, and D&G look worth $7,092

Steve Sarkisian, the head coach of the Texas Longhorns, is married to Loreal Sarkisian, a wardrobe stylist who loves to show her outfits on social media platforms. She has collaborated with luxury brands like Balmain and often creates looks when she has to attend events at UT.

This time, Loreal, who is also endearingly known as the "First Lady of Texas," wore an all-blue denim look to attend an event at the University of Texas. She uploaded an Instagram video to show off her outfit. The video starts with her saying that she had a shoe malfunction while getting dressed.

She wore a Balmain dress that sells for $2,034, as per the brand's official website. Loreal paired the dress with heels from Dolce & Gabbana, which are worth $1,625. Since her favorite fabric is denim and her favorite color is blue, she tied her outfit together with a Chanel purse that sells for $3,583 as per The Luxury Closet.

The total cost of her outfit amounted to $7,092.

Steve Sarkisian's wife took a break from social media

Steve Sarkisian's wife announced on her Instagram story that she will take a break from social media because she suffered a chemical burn in her eye. She uploaded a picture of her eye scan that highlighted the part that was damaged.

"Sorry I've been out of touch but I've been suffering from a chemical burn on my eye since this weekend. 30% of my cornia has been burned and I can't see that well. I promise I'll be in touch soon," she wrote.

"I promise I'm not ignoring my calls and texts, it's just better for me to have my eyes close as it heals. ... Heck, writing all of this was a task."

After the injury was healed, she was back on Instagram, posting fashion-related content. Fans await Steve Sarkisian's wife's sideline fashion moments, as she always brings something creative to the table.