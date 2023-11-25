WATCH: Grace Harbaugh, daughter of Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, shares her pre-game day routine

Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace Harbaugh is ready for ‘The Game’. She took to social media to show her preparations for the Michigan vs Ohio State rivalry game on Saturday. And that is apparently her pre-gameday routine, according to the Instagram post.

The Michigan Wolverines will be taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes in what is one of the most anticipated games of the weekend. A lot is riding on the result of the game, especially in the Big Ten East. The Wolverines are still without Grace’s father Jim Harbaugh coaching on the sidelines.

Here is what Grace shared before the big rivalry game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“T’was the night before the game,” Grace wrote while sharing a video of herself and her friends with Michigan-themed clothes.

Expand Tweet

“Go blue BABYYYYYYY,” the text read on the pre-gameday video themed on Christmas eve.

Grace Harbaugh has remained supportive of the Wolverines football program despite her father Jim Harbaugh's three-game suspension due to the sign-stealing controversy.

She hasn't left the team’s side and is ready for the rivalry game, which would be coach Harbaugh's last in suspension. But it is going to decide which game Harbaugh will coach when he returns to the yet-undefeated Michigan.

Who will make the Big Ten Championship game, Michigan or Ohio State?

Both Michigan and Ohio State haven't lost a game so far this season. They come into their final game of the regular season with all to play for, especially with a place in the Big Ten Championship game on the line. The winner of the contest will play the Iowa Hawkeyes for the conference silverware.

The No. 3 Wolverines play at home against the No.2 Buckeyes, a team they have defeated in two straight years coming into the season. And it is the second consecutive year that both teams play each other with an undefeated tag.

The Wolverines won when it happened last season. Will they be able to repeat the achievement again as Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace Harbaugh braces for her school’s last home game in her time as a student in Michigan?