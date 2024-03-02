WATCH: Heisman winner Jayden Daniels makes honest admission about his Raiders affinity as Antonio Pierce might look for Jimmy Garoppolo's backup

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is seen by many as a potential top 5 pick in the upcoming NFL draft and could be one of three quarterbacks picked in the top 5, alongside Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

During a press conference at the NFL Combine, Daniels was asked about his relationship with the Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and which team he would like to be drafted by.

“On draft day, if I hear my phone ring and it's AP (Antonio Pierce) I don't know what I would do,” Daniels said.

Daniels and Pierce have a preexisting relationship.

Before moving to the Raiders in 2022, and subsequently becoming their head coach in 2023, Pierce was involved with the Arizona State Sun Devils program between 2018-2021 as an assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator.

While Daniels is associated with the LSU Tigers, mostly due to his outstanding senior season, he started his college football career at Arizona State.

Daniels joined the program in 2019 and transferred to the Tigers before the 2022 season. They had three seasons together with the Sun Devils.

During Daniels' freshman season, he immediately made an impact, leading Arizona State to a 7-win season, which included a victory over the ranked Oregon Ducks.

His winning form continued for the next two seasons, but Daniels did struggle to pass the ball during the 2021 season, throwing 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Could the Las Vegas Raiders draft Jayden Daniels?

Pierce and his Las Vegas Raiders have the opportunity to bring Daniels into their team, something that Daniels appears to be happy with.

The Raiders have the 13th pick of the draft, so they may have to trade up in order to increase their chances of obtaining Daniels.

The addition of the Heisman winning QB would give the Raiders a potential franchise quarterback, something that, after the departure of Derek Carr, they do not have.

They may have had one in the form of Jimmy Garoppolo, but he missed the season's first two games after violating the NFL PED policy. He could still be released from the Raiders.

This leaves a hole in the Raider quarterback position. While Aidan O’Connell has had his moments, the Raiders should not pass on drafting a quarterback.

Daniels will be a good fit for the Raiders. His strong play style is something that they need to keep their offense strong in a division that contains the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.