WATCH: IG sensation Baby Gronk gives fans a life update, days after announcing retirement from football

Madden San Miguel, the internet phenomenon known as “Baby Gronk” for his resemblance to former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, announced his retirement from football at the age of 12. The young prodigy from Frisco, Texas, announced his week that he had lost his passion for the game and wanted to pursue other interests.

Some also questioned the role of his father, Juan San Miguel, in pushing his son to become a football sensation and exploiting his fame online. Meanwhile, the IG star provided fans with an update on his life.

“A lot of these influencers are in their mid 20s and 30s that are in our lane,” Gronk wrote on his IG stories. “Enjoy y'all time the end is near. We still got 20 years at least to go.”

The young boy amassed 406K followers on Instagram. He has also met and posed with celebrities from the sports and entertainment world such as Shaquille O’Neal, Mark Wahlberg and Olivia Dunne.

He updated in another video about his retirement days ago:

“I apologize to my teammates, coaches and to the fans that believe in me,” Gronk said. “Pressure is too much. My dad forced all this on me. I do not enjoy football more. I will be stepping away from the game I used to love.”

Rob Gronkowski himself once expressed discomfort with Baby Gronk’s limelight

Months ago, former NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski himself expressed discomfort with the father’s behavior and said he had no affiliation with San Miguel.

“My brother told me — I was like ‘Yo, did you see Baby Gronk yet?’ He goes, ‘Did I see him? His dad f–kin’ hit me up 500 times already,’” Gronkowski said. “He goes ‘Don’t do anything with him. The dad is so annoying.’ … It’s to the point where it’s awkward. It’s too far.”

Baby Gronk has become an internet sensation due to his father’s relentless promotion of his antics.

However, his father’s push for fame and fortune has also drawn criticism and concern from many observers, who accuse him of robbing his son of his childhood.

