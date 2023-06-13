Who is Baby Gronk's dad? All you need to know about viral sensation's father

The young athlete, commonly known as "Baby Gronk," is causing a stir due to his stature and unusual football skill for his age. According to reports, the 10-year-old Madden San Miguel is a running back and safety.

Jake San Miguel, Baby Gronk's father, said:

"We call him Baby Gronk because he weighs 20 pounds more than all the children in his grade."

A former high school football player and musician, Jake San Miguel is 35 and is a competent and independent digital marketer.

He's mostly in charge of managing his son's online persona. According to him, his son receives about $100,000 annually through a variety of commercial relationships and endorsements.

Jake San Miguel, who has turned his love for his son into a profitable business, is committed to helping other kids realize their goal of playing football. Miguel merely sees himself as a loving parent who would do anything to ensure the prosperity and contentment of his son.

"Since before my son was even born, I've had plans for him," Miguel recently told The Athletic. "It's unfolding right now."

Baby Gronk's dad has been subject of criticism after going viral on social media

Madden San Miguel, who has over 300,000 Instagram followers, has been in the spotlight all week, thanks to a TikTok video that showed him meeting huge LSU athlete Olivia Dunne.

There's no denying that the "Baby Gronk" brand has taken off recently. However, many people agree that the child should be free from unreasonable demands and unjust judgment so that he can enjoy his childhood.

Moreover, J.J. Watt, a former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, expressed his disapproval with the Baby Gronk trend, saying that he's of the opinion that "no kid should be training like a pro until at least high school."

Miguel has been interviewed by numerous media outlets regarding the criticism he has faced as a consequence of his internet success. He maintains that anyone who has an issue with it is jealous and stuck in the past.

Ensuring his son is "programmed" for greatness was something he mentioned doing.

"He is a genuine athlete. He's not your typical youngster," San Miguel told The Athletic. "Since the age of 6, he has been trained and programmed."

It's expected that Madden San Miguel will continue to be an eminent figure for years to come due to his ongoing exposure.

It's quite likely that he could have a career in the NFL if he does have what it takes to be a successor to the legendary Rob Gronkowski, as has been widely suggested.

