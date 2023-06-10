Who are Baby Gronk's parents? Exploring viral football prodigy's family background

Madden San Miguel, better known as Baby Gronk, is taking the internet by storm. The American football prodigy has sent social media into a flurry thanks to his similarities with New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Rob Gronkowski. Baby Gronk has more Instagram followers than your favorite influencer, and he's just getting started.

In this piece, we will look into Baby Gronk's personal life, his parents, his identity, and the story behind his fame. So without further ado, let's dive into the world of Madden San Miguel, the kid fondly known as Baby Gronk.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who are Baby Gronk's parents?

Baby Gronk's parents are Jake San Miguel and Elizabeth Miguel. His father is the more popular of the two, as he is the brains behind his son’s astronomical fame at such a young age.

Jake San Miguel is an experienced, self-taught marketer primarily responsible for his son's social media presence, and he first started posting clips when Madden was just six years old. He told The Athletic that Madden is making roughly $100,000 a year through various brand endorsements and partnerships, and they are filing that money away so that Madden can use it later in his life. Before, Jake had spoken about his dreams of seeing his son play in the NFL, and he vowed to keep him on the straight and narrow road to success.

Unlike his dad, less is known about Gronk's mother, Elizabeth Miguel. She has been less prominent in his promotion and social media stardom. As they say, too many cooks spoil the broth, so it's clear that Jake instead works as Gronk's trainer, coach, and social media manager.

Baby Gronk's identity and story behind the Internet sensation explored

No one has utilized the NFL off-season more than Madden San Miguel and his family. The ten-year-old phenom and his father have driven around the most popular college towns in the USA to unofficially tour where he might play when he turns 18, participating in youth instructional football camps. It is part of the hype train around his name as the NFL looks for the natural successor to future first-ballot Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski.

Madden San Miguel is super famous in the sports sphere of social media, and he has thousands of followers on Instagram and other popular social media platforms.

A reason for his dominance on the Gridiron is the fact that he is noticeably bigger and heavier than most kids his age and uses his large frame to get by opponents, leading his followers to believe that many college football programs across the country are already interested in trying to recruit him seriously.

He has hung around pretty famous people in the past couple of months, such as Mark Wahlberg, Shaquille O'Neal, and most recently, college gymnastics star Olivia Dunne, who has a vast following herself. Olivia got Gronk to commit to playing for LSU so that he may catch passes as a Tiger in the next couple of years.

Poll : 0 votes