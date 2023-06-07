Who is Baby Gronk? 10-year old football sensation gets special invite from LSU star Olivia Dunne

Baby Gronk met Olivia Dunne and received an invite to attend LSU while the football sensation was on campus. The adorable exchange went viral, inviting questions regarding why a young player was there in the first place.

So, here's a lowdown on all things Baby Gronk. Madden San Miguel, as is his real name, is an internent sensation for roughly three years after his father starting posting his videos online. He has over 700,000 followers across platforms.

He was called Baby Gronk by his father Jake because he was at least 20 pounds heavier than other children in his class. He stood at 4'9" and weighed 88 lbs recently, which is mightighly impressive given his age.

Given both his physical talents as well as his internet following, someone like Olivia Dunne can surely relate to him and that could be why she would want him in LSU. However, it might not be as straightforward as that.

Before meeting Olivia Dunne at LSU, Baby Gronk toured other schools

When someone is this popular, it is not a surprise that they get recognized at many places. Hence, while meeting Olivia Dunne at LSU might have been a highlight for him, Baby Gronk is taking a look at other programs as well.

Just this week, he attended a football camp with the University of Tennessee Football Team. He reportedly impressed impressed head coach Josh Heupel and quarterback Joe Milton.

He also visited Kentucky and was seen wearing their school gear, As part of his wider trip, he has toured Louisville, Ole Miss, Missouri and Memphis as well.

Baby Gronk has not limited himself to college football either. He has also appeared at XFL games and promoted the league directly, given his following.

When he finally chooses a college, one thing remains almost certain. He will not lack for NIL money given his existing social media reach.

This will stand in stark contrast to people like Deestroying who came before him and had to give up their NFL career to keep their own brands.

Maybe for this reason, he could choose LSU and follow in the footsteps of Olivia Dunne. She has maximized her off-field potential to the fullest irrespective of how she performs on the field.

