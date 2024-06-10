WATCH: Inside Joey McGuire's Texas Tech's newly renovated game day locker room

The Texas Tech Red Raiders under coach Joey McGuire have been on an upward trend in the past two years. They won two bowl games to make the coach the first one in program history to win a bowl game in his first two seasons.

Even off the gridiron, things are looking up, with a massive project undertaken to renovate the gameday locker room. The program's Instagram handle posted a clip showing the progress that has been made in constructing the project.

"We’ve got the first look at @texastech_fb’s new gameday locker room 👀 Learn more about the latest progress at field level in the south end zone project with our latest Construction Update. #WreckEm."

Here's the video:

The project encapsulates the renovation of the Dustin R. Womble Football Center, a new south end zone at the Jones AT&T, a team facility and a sky bridge that connects all the buildings. Visiting teams will also get a new locker room facility.

There will also be a new sound system and video board displays installed in the locker room. The South end bit of the project will include video boards on the roof, which will be added to displays on the North end to enhance fans' viewing experience during games.

Joey McGuire brings optimism to Texas Tech fans

The Joey McGuire era as coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders has had its ups and downs. Fans have reason to feel optimistic despite having a 15-11 record, but after winning consecutive bowl games, goodwill for the team is at an all-time high.

The Red Raiders brought in a top-25 recruiting class for the year 2024, which might serve the program well in the new 16-team Big 12. The charismatic McGuire highlighted the support of fans after the team announced that tickets for the next season have already sold out.

"The passion this fan base continues to show our football program is incredible," coach McGuire said. "We are so grateful for each of our fans who purchased season tickets again this year.

"We can't wait to be back inside Jones AT&T Stadium for seven home games, as I truly believe our gameday atmosphere is only going to get better with the elements we are adding with the south end zone addition."

With the departure of the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners from the Big 12, the Texas Tech Red Raiders under coach Joey McGuire are being backed as the team to win the championship.