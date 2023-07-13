Joey McGuire fires up the 2023 Big 12 media days with an awesome "Drip King" tribute to the legendary coach Mike Leach

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire gave an awesome tribute to legendary coach Mike Leach.

Leach coached Texas Tech from 2000-2009 and also Washington State and Mississippi State. He sadly passed away back in December.

It was heartbreaking news for everyone in college football and since then, support and tributes have come in from across the sport.

Joey McGuire attended the Big 12 media day to talk about Texas Tech and their upcoming season. Walking into the building he showed off his suit, which held an awesome tribute to Mike Leach.

The suit isn't the only tribute Joey McGuire has done in respect for Mike Leach. In the Red Raiders' bowl game against Ole Miss, on the first play of the game, McGuire lined up four receivers across the line just as Leach would do in his air-raid offense.

Then, Texas Tech didn't snap the ball and let the clock run out as they showed off the formation. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin also declined to take the penalty.

What to expect from Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders in 2023

As for Joey McGuire's upcoming season, he enters his second year as head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Last season, the Red Raiders went 8-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12, but did win the Texas Bowl against the Texas Longhorns last season.

Although it was a good season, McGuire knows Texas Tech can be better and already sees improvements from this summer.

"When you have your best players buy in the fastest, you have a chance to change the culture in a hurry," McGuire said to the media."It happened a lot faster than I thought it would, but they bought in. That is what is really good to see right now. It is carrying into this summer...

"I think if you have a team that will play 60 minutes and is prepared, you are going to have an opportunity to win every game. I think we showed that last year of how hard we were going to play. I think now, we just have to build on that."

Texas Tech opens up its 2023 season on September 2 against Wyoming.

