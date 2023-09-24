Watch: Jalen Milroe delivers a 33-yard dazzling dime despite getting sacked in Alabama's 24-10 win vs. Ole Miss

Alabama won its Week 4 matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels 24-10 on Saturday. The Crimson Tide were led by quarterback Jalen Milroe, who is back at the starting spot for the Crimson Tide after Nick Saban experimented in Week 3 with Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson.

The encounter was between two AP Top 25 schools, with No. 13 Alabama taking on No. 15 Ole Miss.

Alabama needed a big win to stabilize its season after the 34-24 Week 2 defeat to the Texas Longhorns at home and a flimsy 17-3 victory over South Florida in Week 3.

Alabama's two biggest problems are the lack of a star quarterback and the weakness of their O-line, a combination no team wants to have.

This clip shows the lack of protection with which Jalen Milroe has had to work this year:

Amazingly, the quarterback transformed that play into a 33-yard touchdown pass while getting knocked to the floor. Milroe threw for 225 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Crimson Tide QB has 449 yards in the season, with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a not-so-incredible QBR 76, but it is clear that Nick Saban has decided to continue with Milroe for the rest of the season and will have to work around his flaws.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama: Mistakes cost the Rebels the game

The Crimson Tide is no longer the force to be reckoned with that they used to be in earlier times, but Nick Saban's steady hand allowed them to navigate a difficult encounter with relative ease.

The Rebels weren't nearly as effective as Bama in third-down conversions, with three successful conversions out of fifteen attempts. That's sure to stop any offensive drive. They also surrendered 69 offensive yards to eight penalties.

Interestingly, Ole Miss had three out of four conversions in fourth down attempts.

Also, Mississippi failed to run the ball, with only 56 rushing yards throughout the game. Jaxson Dart threw for 244 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. The Rebels' only touchdown in the game came through a 10-yard dart.