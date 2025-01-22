WATCH: Jeremiah Smith's Ohio State commitment clip resurfaces after natty win

The Ohio State Buckeyes secured their first national championship in a decade on Monday night, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in Atlanta. The celebration reignited memories of a pivotal moment from wide receiver Jeremiah Smith’s recruitment journey.

On Tuesday, Rivals shared a throwback clip of Smith’s Ohio State commitment, captioned:

“Step 1: Sign Jeremiah Smith. Step 2: Win the Natty.”

Smith signed his National Letter of Intent with the Buckeyes in December 2023, officially committing to the program just after 10 p.m. ET during the national signing period. His decision capped off a year of speculation that began when he initially pledged his allegiance to Ohio State in December 2022.

Despite late pushes from programs like Miami, Florida State and Florida, Smith, a standout from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Miami, stayed true to his choice.

In this season’s championship game, Smith delivered a game-changing moment. Late in the fourth quarter, he hauled in a critical pass deep in Irish territory, effectively sealing the Buckeyes' victory.

After the game, Smith heaped praise on quarterback Will Howard, who is expected to declare for the NFL draft this offseason.

“It just shows the type of quarterback he is,” Smith told The Sporting News. “In my eyes, he’s a first-round draft pick. Will is just a great leader, on and off the field as well. He just had a great week of preparation, just leading us to this victory tonight.”

With the championship trophy back in Columbus and Smith’s impact undeniable, the Buckeyes’ future looks brighter than ever.

Jeremiah Smith’s freshman brilliance culminates in championship glory, sparks stardom

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) - Source: Imagn

Jeremiah Smith capped off an all-time freshman season with a title-clinching catch, solidifying his place as one of college football’s brightest stars.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports reported Tuesday that Ohio State’s star wide receiver could command an NIL deal exceeding $3 million following the team’s College Football Playoff national championship victory. If realized, this would make Smith the highest-paid non-quarterback in college football history.

Remarkably, Smith still has two more seasons ahead at Ohio State. It was hard to imagine the Buckeyes adding a receiver who could surpass the impact of Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave or the NFL-bound talents before them, but Smith has already shattered expectations.

He’s a strong candidate to grace the cover of the College Football 26 video game this summer and could follow in Devonta Smith’s footsteps as a wide receiver vying for the Heisman Trophy. If any wideout can achieve that rare feat, Jeremiah Smith is as good a pick as any.

This spring and summer promise to elevate Smith’s status further. After a postseason where he outshined even Ohio State’s brightest stars, life is set to change. Still, Smith vows to remain grounded as his meteoric rise continues.

Also Read: Jeremiah Smith stats last night: How good was Ohio State WR in national championship game?

