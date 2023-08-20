Watch: Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace passes vibe check with Saturday morning bicycle ride in NYC

Grace Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh's daughter, has gained the vibe check approval for her knack of meticulously recording clips of various Harbaugh family vacation moments. She is devoted to amusing her TikTok followers with her entertaining and toe-tickling posts.

Grace recently treated her Instagram audience with a candid snippet of her cycling adventure. She is spotted bringing a cool vibe, bustling through the streets of New York City. Once again, her infectious enthusiasm on a bicycle, pedaling on the beautiful Saturday Morning has garnered attention.

Who is Grace Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh's Daughter?

Grace Harbaugh is currently a senior pursuing a Master's in Management from the Ross School of Business. She is actively engaged in water polo at the college level. Standing at a height of 5 feet 7 inches and hailing from Coronado, California, she has majored in History and Art.

She attended Coronado High School before enrolling at the University of Michigan. Her achievements in the sport include remarkable career highs such as scoring considerable points against Salem University and St Francis in 2023.

In a candid self-reflection, Grace reveals,

"I’m always a team player first and love the challenge that comes with being a leader. I'm very self-motivated, deadline-driven, and detail-oriented, and highly passionate about learning and finding new approaches."

Jim Harbaugh's Family Influence and Coaching Debut

Jim Harbaugh's upbringing was shaped by his father's active role as a college football coach. This contributed greatly to his early passion and subsequent commitment to football.

His father's coaching career impressively became his own as his career progressed. Harbaugh's coaching journey kicked off when he served as an underpaid assistant under his father at Western Kentucky University.

His first exposure to the NFL coaching landscape happened as the QB coach for Oakland Raiders. Later in 2004, he earnt his coaching position at the University of San Diego, which remains a milestone in his coaching career.