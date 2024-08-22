WATCH: Lane Kiffin announces DT JJ Pegues as winner of 2024 Chucky Mullins Courage Award

Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle JJ Pegues was named the 2024 Chucky Mullins Courage Award winner on Thursday by coach Lane Kiffin. He became the 34th winner in the history of the 35-year award.

The award pays tribute to former Rebels player Chucky Mullins, who was paralyzed in 1989 after a tackle went wrong during a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. He died on May 6, 1991, due to a pulmonary embolism.

In addition, during home games, Pegues will wear the No. 38 jersey that was the preserve of Chucky Mullins. For away games, he will revert to his original No. 89 but will retain a No. 38 patch in honor of Mullins.

"JJ Pegues was selected from among several veteran defensive players by Kiffin and the Rebel coaching staff. The award is presented annually to an Ole Miss upperclassman defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins – courage, leadership, perseverance and determination," the statement released by Ole Miss read.

The news was posted on the Rebels' Instagram page with the caption:

"Introducing your 2024 Chucky Mullins Courage Award Winner! #HottyToddy."

After receiving the Chucky Mullins Award, JJ Pegues thanked his teammates and revealed his honor at winning it.

“I’ve known about this award from when I was five and six. I couldn’t do it without you boys, the coaching staff (too), for all the love and support y’all have given me from the ups and downs. I really appreciate it. Y’all know I’m going to come to work every day and it’s a blessing and honor. Let’s go do it,” Pegues said.

JJ Pegues has an extensive community service record

JJ Pegues is renowned for his community service efforts in Oxford and is on the SEC Community Service Team. Last year, he was involved in a charity giveaway of school supplies to elementary school kids in the area.

For his efforts, he was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, which honors student-athletes who take part in community service activities and are excellent on the gridiron.

In addition, Pegues is part of the SEC Leadership Council and the Ole Miss Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Pegues has shown his value to the Ole Miss Rebels over the past year, where he played all 13 games. He registered 42 tackles, 8.0 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 4.0 pass breakups and two QB hurries.

The Ole Miss Rebels are No. 6 in the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll and are expected to make a splash in college football and JJ Pegues will be a huge part of that effort.

