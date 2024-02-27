WATCH: LeBron James sends signed LA Lakers ‘package’ for Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter after NBA opening night greeting 

A few months ago, in late 2023, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James had a brief courtside encounter with Colorado standouts Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter during an NBA game. During the game, the Buffs' two-way starter Hunter asked the NBA legend for a signed jersey, to which James replied he would be sending a personalized care package for the football players.

The NBA superstar also took a moment to express his happiness at seeing the two Colorado players come out to his game.

"Love y'all boys, man," James said.

It seems that Shedeur Sanders decided to show off around campus in Boulder, Colorado, with his Lebron James care package. Well Off Media, the media channel for Shedeur's older brother Deion Sanders Jr., posted a video recapping the fortuitous encounter in December and showing Shedeur walking around the Buffs training facility with a jersey and a pair of basketball shoes, both signed by LeBron.

Lebron James' stats in the current season

At the moment, Lebron is averaging 25 points (15th in the league), 7.2 rebounds (35th in the league), and 7.9 assists ( Eight in the league). His 52.4% field goal percentage ranks 32 in the NBA at the moment. While his numbers show that he's no longer the dominant force he was in the past, he is still a valuable piece of the puzzle for the Lakers.

When considering a player of Lebron James' stature, it's necessary to not only evaluate him based on the numbers he puts up but also on the positive impact that his mere presence brings to the squad. James himself is unclear of how many seasons he has left in the tank. He recently said (via The Athletic):

“I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left, I know it’s not that many... I am a Laker, I am happy and have been very happy being a Laker these last six years, and hopefully it stays that way."