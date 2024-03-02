WATCH: LSU buddies Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. has hilarious reaction to 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels' bold claim

The quarterback of the LSU Tigers, Jayden Daniels, had an exceptional season in the SEC and was honored with the Heisman Trophy. During a recent interview with CBS, Daniels claimed that he could run faster than his incredibly fastest LSU teammates, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr.

Nabers and Thomas Jr. had a comical reaction to Daniels' statement during the interview with CBS host Aditi Kinkhabwala.

During an earlier interview with CBS, Daniels was asked if he was faster than Thomas. He replied:

“Oh, I'm faster than Brian Thomas,” Daniels said. “I'm faster than Malik Nabers.”

Today, a video clip was shared on Instagram where Kinkhabwala had the chance to ask Thomas and Nabers, for their reactions to Daniels' claim of being the fastest.

When Nabers was told that Daniels claimed he was faster than him, he responded:

“He said that? Jaden, let's be real,” Nabers said, “We're going to see when we put the clocks on. We test that out.”

Another teammate Thomas ranked Daniels third on the speed track:

“That's not true,” Thomas Jr. said. “Jaden might be third fastest. I would give him that. I would say me, then Malik, then Jayden.”

However, Nabers had a different opinion about who was the fastest among the three.

“I believe I'm faster than both of those guys,” Nabers said. “Those guys know that. We watch the film. We see who's faster. So, yeah, those guys are faster.”

Reportedly, it was mentioned last season that during his 85-yard touchdown run against Florida, quarterback Daniels hit a maximum speed of 20.98 MPH.

Moreover, the report revealed that wide receiver Thomas Jr. sprinted down the field, reaching a top speed of 22.31 MPH, to provide the final block before Daniels scored.

Besides that Nabers observed a time of 4.40 seconds in his 40-yard dash, placing him in the 84th percentile for his position group.

Jayden Daniels claims the title for most college football quarterback scrambles

Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball

Daniels rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 21 touchdowns in his two seasons at LSU, making his NFL Draft stock rise significantly.

According to Yahoo, Daniels has set a new record for the most quarterback scrambles in college football history. He has made 258 scrambles throughout his career, which is significantly higher than any other quarterback's scrambling statistics.

The next-highest quarterback has only made just over 200 scrambles since 2019. Even the third-ranked quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, falls far behind Daniels with only 167 scrambles in his career, which is nearly 100 less than Jayden Daniels' record.

