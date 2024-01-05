WATCH: LSU football player mocks DC Matt House and his dismissed defensive crew by kicking rocks on IG

LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly let go of his defensive coordinator, Matt House, at the end of the 2023 season. This made some players happy, with one player mocking House and his entire defensive staff on Instagram after they lost their jobs.

Edge Brady Swinson shared a video on X of him kicking rocks after the news of the firing broke. And he had a cryptic message along with the video that pointed the video in House’s direction:

“IYKYK (if you know, you know),” Swinson wrote in his Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

The Tigers had a great year offensively, with quarterback Jayden Daniels winning the Heisman trophy. But their defensive performance left a lot to be desired. And it looks like House and his staff did not have the locker room backing toward the end of their tenure.

The Tigers were considered contenders for the national championship title this season. But their defensive performance probably held them back from reaching their potential. In their three losses, their opponents scored at least 42 points. They could have had a couple more wins had the defense held its fort, especially against the Ole Miss Rebels, which the Tigers lost 49-55.

The LSU defense ended the season with a rank of 105 in the country, with 417 average yards allowed per game and points allowed average at 28.

While Matt House's defense struggled, Mike Denbrock’s offense flew

The LSU defense under Matt House did not fulfill fans' expectations. But the Tigers offense did its job brilliantly during the 2023 season. Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels was at the center of everything, putting up a string of performances to take the team forward.

ReliaQuest Bowl - Wisconsin v LSU: TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after winning the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Daniels threw for a career-high of 3,812 passing yards and scored 40 passing touchdowns. He also showed his scrambling and rushing ability with another career-high 1,134 rushing yards. The dual-threat QB has ten rushing touchdowns, bringing the tally of his total scoring plays to 50.

The Tigers' offense dropped an average of 45.5 points per game on their opponents offensively. They scored 79 touchdowns as they finished 10-3 overall. The Tigers ended the season as Bowl champions after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 35-31 in the ReliQuesta Bowl.

