WATCH: LSU star Malik Nabers shows off glamorous outfit while paying hearty tribute to alma mater ahead of 2024 NFL draft

The LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers paid a heartfelt tribute to his alma mater. As one of the highly regarded prospects in this year’s draft class, Nabers did not leave any stone unturned when it came to styling himself.

While on the red carpet, Nabers showed off a special part of his glamorous outfit. The 20-year-old opened his coat to show several images from his time at the school.

Nabers wore a double-breasted suit with a chunky chain on his neck. He completed his outfit by opting for sunglasses and diamond studs.

Malik Nabers is the all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards at the LSU Tigers. He had 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons. He is one of the strongest wideouts in this year’s draft class.

Despite having a few weak spots, like struggling to field the ball mid-air and taking too much time to release, he can thrive under elite coaching. His speed and agility give him the edge over his opponents.

Therefore, as per Sportskeeda’s report, Malik Mabers can be a good fit for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals need a deep-threat WR to pair with QB Kyler Murray.

Apart from the Cardinals, the New York Giants can also look into Nabers as they lack a trustworthy receiver after the failed stints of Darius Slayton, Darren Waller and Kenny Golladay.

Lastly, even though Malik Nabers might not be on the draft board when the Baltimore Ravens are on the clock at number 30, he can be a great asset. The Ravens can opt for a trade-up to bring a talent like Nabers to the team.

Which team should pick Malik Nabers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.