Malik Nabers scouting report: 3 best landing spots for LSU WR

Malik Nabers left Louisiana State University as its all-time leader in receiving yards. In three seasons with the Tigers, the talent from Youngsville finished with 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He left no doubts about his NFL readiness after an excellent finish to his college football career.

While he played one fewer game than in 2022, Nabers completed LSU’s 2023 season with 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him First Team All-SEC and Unanimous All-American honors last season. He was a Biletnikoff Award finalist but lost to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Likewise, he compiled those numbers against SEC-level defensive backs, who are among the nation’s best. Therefore, his NFL team will get a game-changer on offense, especially with his ability to stretch the field in every play.

Malik Nabers scouting report

Nabers’ game has a few weak spots. He struggles to field the ball mid-air and maximize his catch radius. His release also takes time, and such delays could derail their strategy. Finally, winning contested balls is a toss-up for the 2023 Citrus Bowl Most Valuable Player.

However, his upside and unbelievable talent as a wide receiver negate those concerns. He can become a more consistent player over time, especially under elite coaching. Malik Nabers will give opposing defenses the fits because he is a legitimate deep threat.

He uses his acceleration and speed to create separation, leading to uncontested catches because defensive backs are far behind. Nabers is adept at adjusting his routes, allowing him to collect additional yardage after the catch.

It’s rare to see him lose sight of the ball. That’s why he has minimal unnecessary movement when going for a catch. He doesn’t stop there because he has the move to gain additional yards after securing the ball.

Malik Nabers uses his smarts to create separation from his defender when the initial option breaks down. Finally, he is not afraid to block during rushing plays while using his leverage to create lanes for his teammates.

His knack for creating plays before, during, and after the catch ranks him among the best wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Malik Nabers landing spots

It would be shocking if Nabers fell out of the first round. He’s that good to hear his name within the first 32 selections. Malik Nabers could be the first wide receiver selected, depending on how NFL teams assess his achievements.

However, here are three teams where he will fit best.

#1 – Arizona Cardinals

They need a deep threat wideout to pair with Kyler Murray and to relieve some attention off Marquise Brown (if he re-signs with Arizona). Adding Malik Nabers will free up more space for James Conner.

#2 – New York Giants

They don’t have a legitimate top receiver after the failed stints of Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay, and Darren Waller. The verdict for Jalin Hyatt is still in the air, but the Giants will be better by drafting a deep threat like Nabers.

#3 – Baltimore Ravens

Malik Nabers might no longer be on the draft board when the Ravens are on the clock at number 30. However, his big-play ability could help Baltimore maintain its bite in the passing game. He can dominate the deep part of the field while Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Isaiah Likely take care of the short and intermediate routes.