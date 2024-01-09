WATCH: Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter headline insane $3.5 billion-worth executive box at Michigan vs Washington showdown

The stars were out to watch the Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies during the College Football Playoffs final. The National Championship game at the NRG Stadium in Houston Texans between the two undefeated teams had some VVIPs in the stands.

However, one box in particular stole all the limelight. This VIP box featured superstars from all walks of entertainment. The greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, and multi-platinum recording artist and Houston-native Travis Scott sat side-by-side to watch the National Championship game.

The four superstars have a combined net worth of $3.5 billion. Jordan and Jeter have attended multiple Michigan games together. The baseball icon is an alumnus of the university, while Jordan's multi-billion dollar brand, Air Jordan, is a proud partner of Michigan. The program was the first college to partner with the iconic brand.

Smith was part of the ESPN broadcast, while Scott is from Houston, explaining their presence. Together, the quartet created a powerful imagery of the pull of college football.