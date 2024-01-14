WATCH: Michigan RB Blake Corum goes live with "f*ck Ohio" fan chants as Wolverines light up CFP national championship victory parade

On Saturday, Ann Arbor celebrated the Michigan Wolverines football team with a parade and a ceremony at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines won the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship, their first since 1997, after defeating Alabama 31-28 on Monday, Jan. 8.

Coach Jim Harbaugh and several players rode on a vintage fire truck from the Michigan Firehouse Museum. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum were among them.

They led the parade from the President's House to Schembechler Hall, where an estimated 50,000 fans wearing maize and blue greeted them.

Corum, who wore a shirt that said "Business is Finished," streamed the parade live on social media and led the crowd chanting "f*ck Ohio."

Harbaugh also pumped up the fans with his trademark slogan:

"Who's got it better than us ... Nobody!"

The parade was followed by a celebration at the Crisler Center that saw the team and staff get honored by university officials and former players.

The event was sold out, and the proceeds went to the Champions Circle Collective, a fund that supports student-athletes.

Is Jim Harbaugh done at Michigan?

The NFL coaching carousel is spinning again, and one of the hottest names on the market is Jim Harbaugh.

The Wolverines coach is reportedly in talks with two teams from the AFC West: the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Saturday, Harbaugh is "believed" to have an interview scheduled with the Chargers next week. And he has told people close to him that there is a "real possibility" he could leave his alma mater for the NFL.

CBS Sports Network tweeted that Harbaugh is "done at Michigan." The tweet also read he should take either the Chargers or the Raiders job, where he would be a "rockstar."

"Harbaugh's done at Michigan,” said Adam Schein, as quoted by CBS Sports Network. “I believe it's gonna be either the Chargers, where he'll be a rockstar, or the Raiders, where he will be beloved. ... It is time for Jim Harbaugh to go back to the NFL!"

Harbaugh has not confirmed or denied any of these reports, but he did tell the Free Press on Friday that his new agent, Don Yee, was "working hard."

