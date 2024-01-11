The Wolverines went through the 2023 college season with an unblemished record, defeating Washington on Monday for their first national title since 1997. A parade to celebrate the team’s achievement is scheduled in Ann Arbor this Saturday.

Will it be the final hurrah for Harbaugh at Michigan? Not if Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins and Michigan alum, has his way.

Stephen Ross is going all in for Jim Harbaugh

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington

Yesterday I received word that Ross will go all out to keep Harbaugh as the Wolverines head coach, and I tweeted as much. Ross, a billionaire real estate developer who graduated from Michigan more than 50 years ago, has been a huge benefactor of the school with some estimates of his contributions to Michigan nearing the $500 million mark. In gratitude, the university named their business school after Ross.

Expand Tweet

I’m told Ross is in an all-out blitz to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. Sources tell me the offer Ross has made to Harbaugh is rumored to be in the area of $150 million over 10 years, or $15 million annually.

Two months ago, during an article I wrote on Harbaugh, I reported the coach is expected to make between $15 to $20 million annually if he signs on as head coach of an NFL franchise.

There is some conspiracy that the desire of Ross to keep Harbaugh as coach of Michigan has as much to do with his desire to keep him out of the NFL.

Not so, according to my source from yesterday, who told me, “Ross loves his college team more than he loves his NFL team.”

Also read: Latest on Jim Harbaugh to the NFL: One team out in the cold as Michigan HC bides his time

Can Stephen Ross keep Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor?

Miami Dolphins and Michigan alum Stephen Ross

Sources close to Harbaugh tell me it’s doubtful. The head coach will enjoy the rest of the week in Ann Arbor and looks forward to participating in the Saturday parade. Expect movement on his looming decision to come sometime early next week.

Poll : Will Jim Harbaugh return to Michigan for 2024? Yes No 0 votes