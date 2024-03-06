WATCH: Michigan RB Blake Corum's raw strength bench pressing same reps as former Notre Dame OL Joe Alt stuns football world

Former Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum showed off his insane strength at the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis.

Corum tested well at the combine, but what blew scouts away was his performance on the bench press. The national championship-winning running back did an incredible 27 reps on the bench press, which was the same as Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt.

A running back lifting the same as an offensive lineman is something scouts don't see every day. His impressive performance could boost his draft stock as Corum entered the combine expecting to be a mid-round draft pick as he will likely hear his name called in Rounds 4 or 5.

Corum also had success at other events at the combine as he ran a solid 4.53 40-time, and his 27 reps on the bench press were the most among running backs.

Blake Corum college career

Blake Corum played four college seasons at Michigan and finished his career as the Wolverines' all-time rushing touchdown leader.

Corum had a key role in Michigan winning the national championship last season as he rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns and was named offensive MVP for his performance.

“God,” Blake Corum said on the field to ESPN, via SportsSpectrum. “God gave me the faith. … We came back as a team, we came back as brothers, and this is what we came back for. We came back to get a natty, we came back to win for Michigan, and we did it. I’m just so blessed...

“This is something I’ve always dreamed of, getting to this stage, getting an opportunity to play in the national championship,” Corum said. “What a blessing it is. I thank God so much for allowing me to be here. I’m just so thankful, so thankful to be given this opportunity. It’s truly a blessing.”

The running game led the Wolverines in the 2023 season but was the focal point in Michigan's offense all year.

Corum played in 45 games at Michigan and had 3,737 yards and 58 touchdowns.

