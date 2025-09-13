WATCH: Mike Locksley's Maryland records insane 100 yard pick six in lopsided Week 3 showdown against Towson

Mike Locksley’s Maryland Terrapins are 3-0 after their Week 3 victory against Towson on Saturday. One of the highlights of the game came in the third quarter. Sophomore defensive back La’khi Roland returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown to extend the Terps’ lead to 41-0.The Towson Tigers rallied towards the tail end of the third quarter and throughout the fourth quarter. However, their 17 points were not enough to overturn Maryland’s massive lead as the Terps ended up winning 44-17.Quarterback Malik Washington led the Terps in passing with 16-of-22 passes for 261 yards and a score. The Terps’ offense was dominant on the ground, with multiple rushing touchdowns. They opened the scoring in the first quarter with a field goal courtesy of Sean O’Haire. Running back DeJuan Williams made a two-yard run for a touchdown minutes later to extend the team’s margin.With just over three minutes left in the first quarter, Washington ran for two yards and a touchdown to make it 17-0 for the Terps. Locksley’s men added another 17 points in the second quarter with no response from the visiting Tigers.Shaleak Knotts caught a 32-yard pass from Washington for another touchdown a few minutes into the third quarter. A five-yard touchdown run by Nolan Ray came next before Roland’s amazing 100-yard return for a touchdown.The defensive back had intercepted a pass near the Maryland endzone, running the entire length of the field to put his team beyond Towson’s reach. However, the Tigers didn’t stay quiet for long after this, as Andrew Indorf threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to which Lukkas Londono connected.Jaceon Doss’ 84-yard touchdown reception from a Nathan Kent throw was the highlight of the fourth quarter, as the Terps’ momentum slowed down.What next for Mike Locksley’s Maryland Terrapins after Week 3 winMike Locksley’s Maryland will kick off its Big Ten campaign this season in a Week 4 matchup with Wisconsin. The Terps have a perfect record to begin the 2025 campaign, and will be hoping to extend it when they face the Badgers on Sept. 20.Read more: 3 Big Ten coaches that are most vulnerable to losing jobs in 2025 seasonFollowing Zion Elee's recruitment, Mike Locksley's Maryland Terrapins lead for top Class of 2027 prospect from DC areaThe Badgers recorded their first loss of the season against Alabama on Saturday, with a final scoreline of 38-14.