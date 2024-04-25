WATCH: NFL-bound Cody Schrader and GF Alena Bennett transition into glamorous outfits in latest TikTok video

Cody Schrader and girlfriend Alena Bennett attended an NFLPA event before the 2024 NFL draft. The two put on their best outfits for the event.

Schrader wore a plum colored suit, while his girlfriend wore a black halter neck gown. The two recorded a transition video, from normal clothes to glamorous ones, and uploaded it on social media.

Bennett is a fellow alumna at the University of Missouri. She was a part of the cheerleading squad of Missouri’s football team. The couple often shares romantic snaps of each other on Instagram and do so on some of their best outfits.

Alena worked as a part-time telephone interviewer for the University of Missouri-Columbia’s School of Medicine. Her work includes conducting medical surveys of people who live in and around Missouri and Idaho.

The surveys help improve the life of the residents. She has also worked as a patient care assistant intern at the Centerpoint Medical Center

Cody Schrader, meanwhile, is close to hearing his name being called out at the draft. He has visited Kansas City during the weeks leading up to the draft.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs pick Cody Schrader as one of their draft picks?

The Kansas City Chiefs would improve their offensive line through drafting powerful prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.

As per Arrowhead Pride, the four-time Super Bowl-winning franchise could ignite the running back position by signing talented RBs for starter Isiah Pacheco.

Even though the team has re-signed Clyde Edwards-Helaire, it could still make powerful moves by signing another back to fire up their offense.

Cody Schrader had visited the Chiefs, the Detroit Lions and the Raider in April, as per Aaron Wilson.

Although it's unknown what kind of visit Wilson referred to, Schrader attended Kansas City’s pro day. However, it's unknown if he made private visits with the Chiefs.

Cody Schrader earned all-conference honor in all four years of being a running back and linebacker in Missouri Class 4A football at Lutheran South High School.

Despite his talents, he didn't earn popularity in recruiting platforms and received no offers to play in college. That made him hold a grudge against big-name college football games, as he never watched them because he didn't get the chance to play in them.