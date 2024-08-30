WATCH: Nick Saban learns to snap a selfie in latest Home Depot advert alongside College GameDay crew

Nick Saban starred in a lighthearted Home Depot commercial, where the legendary Alabama coach learns the art of taking a selfie. The commercial, which also features ESPN’s College GameDay crew, including host Rece Davis, gives fans a fun look at Saban.

The ad comes on the heels of College GameDay's historic first international broadcast, which kicked off the 2024 season live from Dublin. This marks Saban's debut at the GameDay desk, where he’s joined by guest coaches Mike Norvell and Brent Key, and WWE star Sheamus, who brings some Irish flair.

In a video posted on X, Saban is seen struggling with selfie skills alongside the crew, capturing a funny moment that ends with him accidentally leaving the camera on with a locked screen.

The ad's caption perfectly sums it up:

“Home Depot and College GameDay launch a new partnership ad featuring Nick Saban and it’s hilarious.”

Coming off a Sports Emmy-winning season, College GameDay averaged 2 million viewers in 2023, continuing its strong performance. This weekend, the show heads to College Station, Texas, for a showdown between Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Hosted by Davis and featuring familiar faces like Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee, the pregame show airs Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Nick Saban and Deion Sanders team up for the latest Aflac commercials

Nick Saban and Deion Sanders brought their charm and wit to a new season of ads. Sporting his signature light blue blazer, Saban joins forces with Coach Prime and the iconic Aflac Duck in the first ad, "Name, Injury, Likeness."

The Duck signs them both to NIL deals, sparking some big ideas about how Aflac helps bridge the gap between what health insurance covers and those unexpected medical bills.

In flashy style, Coach Prime gets a bold “Aflac gets you paid” billboard, while Saban’s deal takes to the skies with a “Big time coverage” blimp. Saban even jokes:

"Miss Terry's not going to like this."

In the second commercial, "Gone Fishing," the trio explained the importance of protecting themselves from the burden of medical debt.

