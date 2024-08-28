“That’s the rule”: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban proudly shares former Alabama HC’s latest commercial

Nick Saban may have hung up his coaching whistle, but that doesn’t mean he’s done calling the shots. In his latest gig, the legendary former Alabama coach tackles a new role as the strictest vacation rental host you could imagine.

The hilarious twist? This happens in a brand-new commercial for Vrbo, where Saban lays down the law as only he can. The 60-second ad kicks off with a family pulling up to their vacation home, only to find Saban waiting on the porch.

The coach’s legendary attention to detail and no-nonsense attitude are on full display as he lists his absurdly strict house rules. From enforcing a precise check-in time to banning all forms of fun and limited bath time, Saban makes it clear that their vacation will be more like boot camp.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kristen Saban, Nick's daughter, couldn’t be prouder. She took to social media to share the commercial, captioning it with,

“That’s the rule 😐”

Saban might have traded the sidelines for the porch, but his mentality to instill order remains as strong as ever.

Also read: WATCH: Nick Saban's wife Miss Terry has a fitting reply to a fan flirting with former Alabama coach on ESPN College GameDay

Can Alabama perform well in 2024 after Nick Saban's exit?

The 2024 season will be a litmus test for Alabama football’s core as the Crimson Tide starts life without coach Saban on the sidelines. Saban’s presence was synonymous with dominance, championships and the relentless pursuit of perfection.

However, his retirement has raised questions about whether the Tide can maintain its elite status. Junior offensive lineman Tyler Booker is confident that Alabama won’t miss a beat. In an appearance on the Next Round Live podcast, Booker said:

“Everyone thinks that with coach Saban being gone, we’re not going to be the same. The standard lives through us.”

Expand Tweet

This is the first year in some time that Alabama isn't a preseason favorite to reach the SEC Championship Game. New coach Kalen DeBoer has stepped into his role and is working hard to fill the legacy Saban built.

The pressure is on, but if DeBoer and his squad can live up to the standard, Alabama will remain a college football powerhouse, even in the post-Saban era.

Also read: Nick Saban highlights the rise of college football GMs as power players in the NIL and transfer portal era

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!