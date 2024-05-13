WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban declares herself “permanently unbothered” while rocking colourful gown in Florida

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban took to Instagram to share a snap while rocking a colorful gown. She also shared a clip of herself walking down a path in the same gown, showing it off to the fans. While doing so, Kristen declared herself ‘permanently unbothered.’

Kristen is known for her gameday looks while cheering for the Alabama Crimson Tide football program at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. She once credited the Texas Longhorns first lady Loreal Sarkisian for her incredible fashion sense. With the colorful look in the gown, she just stretched the boundaries of what she is known to do.

Here is the snap and the clip of the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban rocking a colorful gown.

“Permanently unbothered,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

The snippets were taken in Jupiter, Florida and are part of a commercial partnership between Kristen and Zimmerman, a Sydney-based fashion brand. It taps into the huge following that the 28-year-old has on Instagram, which currently stands at 82,600+.

The fashion parade on social media is a regular thing.

Recently, Kristen showed off a monochromatic look, wearing an all-white dress with a beige scarf. She paired it with white footwear that had a hint of brown in it. The Alabama superfan also had a white Chanel bag to complete the luxurious look. The look went down in the long list of best outfit moments of her outgoing life. The bag alone costs $5,488, according to Chanel’s official website.

Kristen Saban at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am golf tournament

Kristen Saban was seen at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am golf tournament in the Greystone Golf and Country Club on Wednesday. She had a chat with the new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer as she cheered for her dad Nick Saban, who was a participant in the tournament. Kristen’s interaction with Coach Saban's successor was caught on camera and the snap went instantly viral on social media.

The appearance was her first in public after getting caught in a major controversy featuring country singer James Taylor. The controversy involved an alleged affair and blackmail, after which she had deactivated all her social media without directly saying anything on the matter. She is now back on social media and is going about her business without paying heed to the controversy. With the latest posts showing off her new looks, she has given a message that she is back in her element.